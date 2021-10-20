Global Fertilizer Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Oct 20, 2021, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fertilizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fertilizer market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. A fertilizer is a chemical mixture that is added into the soil for supplying essential nutrients for the growth of farm crops. Organic and inorganic variants are the most common types of fertilizers available in the market. Organic fertilizers are manufactured using carbon-based agricultural waste, livestock manure, industrial waste and municipal sludge. On the other hand, inorganic variants are produced using various chemicals and secondary nutrients. They are primarily used to provide specific nutrients that are deficient in the soil and are a rich source of potassium, nitrogen, phosphorus and other nutrients that are crucial for sustainable food production and high crop yield. They also aid in maintaining soil fertility and improving its water retention capacity.
Significant growth in the agriculture sector, along with an increasing requirement for enhancing soil fertility and crop growth, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, the widespread adoption of organic farming practices as a means of sustainable development to bridge the substantial demand and supply gap of food products is also providing a boost to the market growth. Additionally, the development of advanced farming techniques and increasing utilization of bio-fertilizers are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, expanding trade activities of crops and produce, especially with developing nations, are also creating a positive impact on the market. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the usage of nano-fertilizers for the maintenance of flat green grounds and fields, coupled with increasing environmental consciousness across the globe, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the analyst expects the global fertilizer market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being CF Industries, Haifa Group, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative Limited (IFFCO), Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL), Nutrien Limited, Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM), The Mosaic Company, Uralkali and Yara International.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global fertilizer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fertilizer market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product form?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the crop type?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global fertilizer market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Fertilizer Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Chemical Fertilizer
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Biofertilizers
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Product
7.1 Straight Fertilizers
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Breakup by Type
7.1.2.1 Nitrogenous Fertilizers
7.1.2.1.1 Urea
7.1.2.1.2 Calcium Ammonium Nitrate
7.1.2.1.3 Ammonium Nitrate
7.1.2.1.4 Ammonium Sulfate
7.1.2.1.5 Anhydrous Ammonia
7.1.2.1.6 Others
7.1.2.2 Phosphatic Fertilizers
7.1.2.2.1 Mono-Ammonium Phosphate (MAP)
7.1.2.2.2 Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP)
7.1.2.2.3 Single Super Phosphate (SSP)
7.1.2.2.4 Triple Super Phosphate (TSP)
7.1.2.2.5 Others
7.1.2.3 Potash Fertilizers
7.1.2.3.1 Muriate of Potash (MoP)
7.1.2.3.2 Sulfate of Potash (SoP)
7.1.2.4 Secondary Macronutrient Fertilizers
7.1.2.4.1 Calcium Fertilizers
7.1.2.4.2 Magnesium Fertilizers
7.1.2.4.3 Sulfur Fertilizers
7.1.2.5 Micronutrient Fertilizers
7.1.2.5.1 Zinc
7.1.2.5.2 Manganese
7.1.2.5.3 Copper
7.1.2.5.4 Iron
7.1.2.5.5 Boron
7.1.2.5.6 Molybdenum
7.1.2.5.7 Others
7.1.3 Market Forecast
7.2 Complex Fertilizers
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Product Form
8.1 Dry
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Liquid
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Crop Type
9.1 Grains and Cereals
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Pulses and Oilseeds
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Fruits and Vegetables
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Flowers and Ornamentals
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 CF Industries
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Haifa Group
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative Limited (IFFCO)
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL)
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Nutrien Limited
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM)
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 The Mosaic Company
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Uralkali
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.9 Yara International
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
