Global Feta Cheese Market Report 2023-2027 & 2032: Market Expands with Varieties Like Crumbled and Marinated Feta

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "Feta Cheese Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global feta cheese market is expected to grow from $12.93 billion in 2022 to $13.76 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The feta cheese market is expected to reach $17.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.1%.



The main types of feta cheese are bulgarian feta, french feta, german feta, and others. Bulgarian feta refers to a white brined cheese with a creamy texture produced from sheep milk often used in grilling and barbecuing salads and cooked dishes including pies and pastries. These are taken from various sources such as cow milk, sheep milk, and goat milk, and are distributed through B2B and B2C channel.

The feta cheese market is anticipated to experience growth due to an increase in milk production, particularly from sheep and goats. Milk, produced by cows, goats, and some other animals, serves as a fundamental ingredient in various dairy products, including cheese. Feta cheese is typically made from sheep's milk, but it can also be prepared using a combination of 30% goat's milk and 70% sheep's milk.

The growth of goat and sheep milk production contributes to the rising demand for feta cheese. For example, in 2022, data from The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) indicated that global milk production, which includes cow, buffalo, goat, sheep, and camel milk, increased by 1.1% to approximately 887 million metric tons in 2021. This overall increase in milk production, particularly from sheep and goats, has a positive impact on the feta cheese market.

The feta cheese market encompasses various product types, including crumbled feta, marinated feta, and vegan feta. The market value represents the value of goods sold by manufacturers or creators of these products, whether to other entities (such as downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. This market value also includes any related services offered by the creators of these goods.

Product innovation has become a prominent trend in the feta cheese market, with major companies focusing on innovative solutions for the food service feta cheese market. For instance, Dodoni S.A., a Greece-based agriculture dairy industry, introduced an innovative spreadable cheese called DODONI Spread in December 2021.

This spreadable cheese is based on PDO Dodoni Feta and contains whole pieces of feta and DODONI yogurt. It offers low fat content (16%) and high protein content, making it a versatile option for spreading. The product is available in various flavors, including natural taste, tomato basil, and chili pepper.

Furthermore, in September 2021, Emmi Roth, a US-based subsidiary of the cheese and dairy manufacturing company Emmi Group, acquired Athenos, a US-based feta cheese producer. This strategic acquisition aimed to strengthen Emmi Roth's position in the specialty cheese market in the US and create additional export opportunities, leveraging Athenos' distribution network.

As of 2022, Europe held the largest share of the feta cheese market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period. The regions covered in the feta cheese market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The countries specifically analyzed in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Feta Cheese Market Characteristics



3. Feta Cheese Market Trends And Strategies



4. Feta Cheese Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Feta Cheese Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Feta Cheese Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Feta Cheese Market



5. Feta Cheese Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Feta Cheese Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Feta Cheese Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Feta Cheese Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Feta Cheese Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Bulgarian Feta

French Feta

German Feta

Other Types

6.2. Global Feta Cheese Market, Segmentation By Source, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Cow Milk

Sheep Milk

Goat Milk

6.3. Global Feta Cheese Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

B2B

B2C

7. Feta Cheese Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Feta Cheese Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Feta Cheese Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

