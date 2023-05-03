Global Fetal Monitoring, Diagnostics and Predictive Tests Market Research Report 2022-2027 Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Abcam, Ansh Labs, Beckman Coulter, Contect Medical Systems, and Dragerwerk

DUBLIN, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fetal Monitoring, Diagnostics and Predictive Tests" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for fetal monitoring, diagnostics, and predictive tests, both in terms of quantitative and qualitative data, to help businesses develop growth strategies, assess the market landscape, analyze their positions in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding fetal monitoring, diagnostics, and predictive tests.

Worldwide, there is an increase of high-risk pregnancies that has necessitated the applications of high-level fetal and maternal monitoring during pregnancies. Healthcare vendors are constantly developing and offering new technologies to meet the challenges posed by complicated pregnancies. In most developed countries, multiple births account for about 2%-4% of all live births. Though the number of multiple births has been stabilizing in recent years, in the U.S., for every 100,000 live births, 162 births have been reported to be triplets.



Pregnancies have become complicated due to changes in lifestyles of women, conception after age 35 or as a teenager, obesity and diabetes in childbearing age and the success of assisted-reproduction.

Physical and emotional disorders that have an impact on the health of the pregnant or postpartum individual, their baby, or both are examples of pregnancy complications. Complication-causing physical and psychological disorders can develop before, during, or after pregnancy. To reduce the risk of pregnancy difficulties, it is crucial for anybody who may become pregnant to receive medical attention before, throughout, and after pregnancy. Some of the common complications associated with pregnancies are:

An in-depth analysis of the global fetal monitoring, diagnostics and predictive tests market includes historical data and market projections on sales by application, product type, and end user. It describes the different types of fetal monitoring, diagnostics and predictive tests and their current and historical market revenues.

This report also categorizes the global fetal monitoring, diagnostics and predictive tests market based on the region (North America, Europe, and Rest of the World). For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market shares.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2019-2021, 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the current and future market potential for fetal monitoring products, diagnostic and predictive tests, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, industry trends, opportunities and penetration of emerging technologies within the industry

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for fetal monitoring and related markets in USD million values, and its corresponding market share analysis based on the product type, sample type, test type, end user, and region

A comparative study of each category of fetal monitoring and diagnosis in addition to new technologies and developments, manufacturer and supplier competition, and the changing environment of the market due to the increasing awareness of expectant mothers

Updated information on the key mergers and acquisition deals, agreements, collaborations and other impactful strategies adopted by key players in the global market for fetal monitoring products, diagnostic and predictive tests

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent market developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Abbott Laboratories, Abcam plc, Ansh Labs LLC, Beckman Coulter Inc., Contect Medical Systems Co. Ltd., and Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

