Global Fetal Monitoring Market Report to 2027: Players Include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Cardinal Health, Koninklijke Philips and Fujifilm Sonosite

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fetal Monitoring Market by Product (Ultrasound, Fetal Monitors, Telemetry Devices, Fetal Electrodes), Portability (Portable, Non-portable), Method (Invasive, Non-invasive), Application (Antepartum, Intrapartum), End User, Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fetal monitoring market is projected to reach USD 5.2 Billion by 2027 from USD 3.7 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is mainly driven by the technological advancements in fetal monitoring products, and the rise in number of gynecological clinics.

Electronic maternal/fetal monitors accounted for the highest growth rate in the fetal monitoring market, by product, during the forecast period.

Based on products, the fetal monitoring market is segmented into ultrasound devices, electronic maternal/fetal monitors, fetal electrodes, fetal doppler devices, uterine contraction monitors, telemetry devices, accessories & consumables, and other products.

The fastest-growing segment in this market during the forecast period is fetal monitors. This segment's growth can primarily be attributed to the rising congenital anomalies.

Non-portable systems segment accounted for the highest CAGR.

Based on portability, the market is segmented into non-portable systems and portable systems. In 2021, non-portable systems accounted for the largest share because it has more applications in hospitals for maternal and fetal well-being.

The hospitals accounted for the highest growth rate in the fetal monitoring market, by end user, during the forecast period.

The market is segmented into hospitals, obstetrics & gynecology clinics, and home care settings based on end users. In 2021, hospitals accounted for the largest share of this market. The growth of these segments can be attributed to the growing number of births and pregnancies, and initiatives by the government for new tools and devices in hospitals.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region fetal monitoring market.

The global fetal monitoring market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2021, North America was the largest regional market for fetal monitoring. The presence of key players in the region and better healthcare facilities are the major factors supporting the growth of the fetal monitoring market in North America.

However, the Asia Pacific region offers high-growth opportunities for players in the fetal monitoring market. This regional segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as ongoing product approvals and launches in the region are factors driving the market growth in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Fetal Monitoring Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Fetal Monitoring Market, by Method (2021)

4.3 Regional Growth Opportunities in Fetal Monitoring Market

4.4 Fetal Monitoring Market: Regional Mix

4.5 Fetal Monitoring Market: Developed Vs. Developing Economies

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Number of Preterm Births and Increasing Adoption of Infertility Treatment

5.2.1.2 Advanced and Innovative Fetal Monitoring Technologies

5.2.1.3 Government Initiatives and Increasing Collaborations for Research by Health Agencies

5.2.1.4 Reimbursement and Insurance Policies for Fetal Monitoring Services

5.2.1.5 Active Product Launches by Key Manufacturers

5.2.1.6 Increasing Number of Obstetrics and Gynecology Centers for Fetal Monitoring

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Costs of Fetal Monitoring Equipment

5.2.2.2 Availability of Refurbished Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of Non-Invasive, Portable, and Advanced Fetal Monitors

5.2.3.2 Emerging Markets and Strengthening Infrastructure

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Product Recalls

5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Healthcare Professionals

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem Analysis

5.5.1 Role in Ecosystem

5.6 Regulatory Landscape

5.6.1 Eu Regulations

5.6.2 Us Regulations

5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.8 Patent Analysis of Fetal Monitoring Products

5.9 Trade Analysis for Ultrasound

5.10 Technology Analysis

6 Fetal Monitoring Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ultrasound Devices

6.2.1 2D Ultrasound

6.2.1.1 Increasing Commercialization of Innovative 2D Technologies

6.2.2 3D & 4D Ultrasound

6.2.2.1 Technological Advantages of 3D & 4D Ultrasound Over 2D Ultrasound

6.2.3 Doppler Imaging

6.2.3.1 Doppler Imaging Vital to Analyze Hemodynamics in Fetal Surveillance

6.3 Electronic Maternal/Fetal Monitors

6.3.1 Rising Number of High-Risk Pregnancies

6.4 Fetal Electrodes

6.4.1 Need for Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance

6.5 Fetal Doppler Devices

6.5.1 Increasing Use of Fetal Dopplers In-Home Care Settings

6.6 Uterine Contraction Monitors

6.6.1 Internal Uterine Contraction Monitors

6.6.1.1 Accurate Measurements Obtained by Internal Ucms

6.6.2 External Uterine Contraction Monitors

6.6.2.1 Developments Underway to Overcome Drawbacks of External Ucms

6.7 Telemetry Devices

6.7.1 Remote Monitoring Incorporated into Telemetry Devices

6.8 Accessories & Consumables

6.8.1 Advancements in Fetal Monitoring to Lead to Increasing Utilization of Accessories & Consumables

6.9 Other Products

7 Fetal Monitoring Market, by Portability

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Non-Portable Systems

7.2.1 Technological Advancements in Non-Portable Systems to Support Market Growth

7.3 Portable Systems

7.3.1 Remote Accuracy Offered by Portable Systems to Drive Market Growth

8 Fetal Monitoring Market, by Method

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Non-Invasive Method

8.2.1 Non-Invasive Methods Widely Adopted in High-Risk Pregnancies

8.3 Invasive Method

8.3.1 Consistent Transmission of Fetal Heart Rate Possible Via Invasive Methods

9 Fetal Monitoring Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Antepartum

9.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Pregnancy-Related Complications to Support Growth

9.3 Intrapartum

9.3.1 Favorable Guidelines by Healthcare Authorities to Propel Growth

10 Fetal Monitoring Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hospitals

10.2.1 Availability of Well-Established Healthcare Infrastructure to Drive Segment Growth

10.3 Obstetrics & Gynecology Clinics

10.3.1 Rising Emphasis on Perinatal Care to Bolster Growth of Segment

10.4 Home Care Settings

10.4.1 Remote Care by Portable Fetal Monitoring Systems to Drive Growth

11 Fetal Monitoring Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

12.3 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Players

12.4 Market Share Analysis

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (2021)

12.5.1 Stars

12.5.2 Emerging Leaders

12.5.3 Pervasive Players

12.5.4 Participants

12.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant for Start-Ups/SMEs (2021)

12.6.1 Progressive Companies

12.6.2 Starting Blocks

12.6.3 Responsive Companies

12.6.4 Dynamic Companies

12.7 Competitive Benchmarking

12.8 Competitive Scenario

12.8.1 Product Launches

12.8.2 Deals

12.8.3 Other Developments

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 GE Healthcare

13.1.2 Siemens Healthineers

13.1.3 Cardinal Health, Inc.

13.1.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.1.5 Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc.

13.1.6 Huntleigh Healthcare Limited

13.1.7 Natus Medical Incorporated

13.1.8 The Cooper Companies, Inc.

13.1.9 Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

13.1.10 Edan Instruments, Inc.

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Neoventa Medical Ab

13.2.2 Bionet Co., Ltd.

13.2.3 Progetti Srl

13.2.4 Trismed Co., Ltd.

13.2.5 Shenzhen Luckcome Technology Inc., Ltd.

13.2.6 Medgyn Products, Inc.

13.2.7 Dixion

13.2.8 Promed Technology Co., Ltd.

13.2.9 Advanced Instrumentations

13.2.10 Brael-Medical Equipment

13.2.11 Gpc Medical Ltd.

13.2.12 Shenzhen Vcomin Technology Limited

13.2.13 Bistos Co., Ltd.

13.2.14 Mediana Co., Ltd.

13.2.15 Life Plus Healthcare (P) Ltd.

13.2.16 Choicemmed

13.2.17 Trivitron Healthcare

13.2.18 Dott Medical Co. Ltd.

13.2.19 Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.

13.2.20 Nemo Healthcare

13.2.21 Mindchild Medical, Inc.

13.2.22 Melody International Ltd.

13.2.23 Janitri Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

13.2.24 Laerdal Global Health

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ym739-fetal?w=5



