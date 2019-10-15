Global Fetal Monitors Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetal Monitors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.8%. Ultrasound, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.8 Billion by the year 2025, Ultrasound will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$54 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$45.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ultrasound will reach a market size of US$90.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$422.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Analogic Corporation; FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation; General Electric Company; Medtronic PLC; Natus Medical, Inc.; Neoventa Medical AB; Philips Healthcare; Siemens Healthineers; Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Fetal Monitors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Fetal Monitors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Fetal Monitors Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Fetal Monitors Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Ultrasound (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Ultrasound (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Ultrasound (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Telemetry Solutions (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Telemetry Solutions (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Telemetry Solutions (Product) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) (Product)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) (Product) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009

to 2017

Table 12: Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) (Product) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Fetal Doppler (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Fetal Doppler (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Fetal Doppler (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Accessories & Consumables (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Accessories & Consumables (Product) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Accessories & Consumables (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Other Products (Product) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other Products (Product) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 23: Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring (Application) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring (Application) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 25: Antepartum Fetal Monitoring (Application) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Antepartum Fetal Monitoring (Application) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Antepartum Fetal Monitoring (Application) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Hospitals (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Clinics (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Clinics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Clinics (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Fetal Monitors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 37: United States Fetal Monitors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Fetal Monitors Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: United States Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Fetal Monitors Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Fetal Monitors Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 42: Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: United States Fetal Monitors Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Fetal Monitors Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Fetal Monitors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Canadian Fetal Monitors Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Fetal Monitors Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Canadian Fetal Monitors Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Fetal Monitors Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 51: Canadian Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Canadian Fetal Monitors Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Fetal Monitors Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 54: Canadian Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Market for Fetal Monitors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Fetal Monitors Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fetal

Monitors in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Japanese Fetal Monitors Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Fetal Monitors Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fetal

Monitors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Japanese Fetal Monitors Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Fetal Monitors Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 64: Chinese Fetal Monitors Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Fetal Monitors Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Fetal Monitors Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Chinese Demand for Fetal Monitors in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Fetal Monitors Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Chinese Demand for Fetal Monitors in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Fetal Monitors Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Fetal Monitors Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 73: European Fetal Monitors Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 74: Fetal Monitors Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: European Fetal Monitors Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Fetal Monitors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 77: Fetal Monitors Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Fetal Monitors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: Fetal Monitors Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: European Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: European Fetal Monitors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 83: Fetal Monitors Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: European Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 85: Fetal Monitors Market in France by Product: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: French Fetal Monitors Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Fetal Monitors Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 89: French Fetal Monitors Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: French Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Fetal Monitors Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 92: French Fetal Monitors Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 93: French Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 94: Fetal Monitors Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Fetal Monitors Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 96: German Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Fetal Monitors Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: German Fetal Monitors Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: Fetal Monitors Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Fetal Monitors Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 101: German Fetal Monitors Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: Fetal Monitors Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 103: Italian Fetal Monitors Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Fetal Monitors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Fetal Monitors Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 106: Italian Demand for Fetal Monitors in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Fetal Monitors Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Italian Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Italian Demand for Fetal Monitors in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Fetal Monitors Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Italian Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Fetal Monitors: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Fetal Monitors Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 114: United Kingdom Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Fetal Monitors in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: United Kingdom Fetal Monitors Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Fetal Monitors Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Fetal Monitors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: United Kingdom Fetal Monitors Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Fetal Monitors Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 121: Spanish Fetal Monitors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Spanish Fetal Monitors Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: Fetal Monitors Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 124: Spanish Fetal Monitors Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Fetal Monitors Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 126: Spanish Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Spanish Fetal Monitors Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Fetal Monitors Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 129: Spanish Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 130: Russian Fetal Monitors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Fetal Monitors Market in Russia by Product: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 132: Russian Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Russian Fetal Monitors Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Fetal Monitors Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 135: Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Russian Fetal Monitors Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Fetal Monitors Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 138: Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 139: Rest of Europe Fetal Monitors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 140: Fetal Monitors Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of Europe Fetal Monitors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 143: Fetal Monitors Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Europe Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Rest of Europe Fetal Monitors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 146: Fetal Monitors Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Rest of Europe Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 148: Asia-Pacific Fetal Monitors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 149: Fetal Monitors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Fetal Monitors Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Fetal Monitors Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Fetal Monitors Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Fetal Monitors Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 157: Fetal Monitors Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Fetal Monitors Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 160: Fetal Monitors Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Fetal Monitors Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 162: Australian Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Fetal Monitors Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Australian Fetal Monitors Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 165: Fetal Monitors Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Fetal Monitors Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Australian Fetal Monitors Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 168: Fetal Monitors Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 169: Indian Fetal Monitors Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Indian Fetal Monitors Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Fetal Monitors Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: Indian Fetal Monitors Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Fetal Monitors Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 174: Indian Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Indian Fetal Monitors Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Fetal Monitors Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 177: Indian Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 178: Fetal Monitors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Fetal Monitors Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 180: Fetal Monitors Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Fetal Monitors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: South Korean Fetal Monitors Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 183: Fetal Monitors Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Fetal Monitors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 185: South Korean Fetal Monitors Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 186: Fetal Monitors Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Fetal Monitors:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Fetal Monitors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fetal Monitors Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Fetal Monitors in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fetal Monitors Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Fetal Monitors Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Fetal Monitors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fetal Monitors Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Fetal Monitors Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 196: Latin American Fetal Monitors Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 197: Fetal Monitors Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Fetal Monitors Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Latin American Fetal Monitors Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Fetal Monitors Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Fetal Monitors Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 202: Latin American Demand for Fetal Monitors in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Fetal Monitors Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Latin American Demand for Fetal Monitors in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Fetal Monitors Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Latin American Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 208: Argentinean Fetal Monitors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 209: Fetal Monitors Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Argentinean Fetal Monitors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 212: Fetal Monitors Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 213: Argentinean Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Argentinean Fetal Monitors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 215: Fetal Monitors Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 216: Argentinean Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 217: Fetal Monitors Market in Brazil by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Fetal Monitors Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Fetal Monitors Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 221: Brazilian Fetal Monitors Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 222: Brazilian Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 223: Fetal Monitors Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 224: Brazilian Fetal Monitors Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 225: Brazilian Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 226: Fetal Monitors Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Fetal Monitors Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 228: Mexican Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Fetal Monitors Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 230: Mexican Fetal Monitors Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 231: Fetal Monitors Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Fetal Monitors Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 233: Mexican Fetal Monitors Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 234: Fetal Monitors Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Fetal Monitors Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 236: Fetal Monitors Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 237: Rest of Latin America Fetal Monitors Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Rest of Latin America Fetal Monitors Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 239: Fetal Monitors Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 240: Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 241: Rest of Latin America Fetal Monitors Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 242: Fetal Monitors Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 243: Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 244: The Middle East Fetal Monitors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 245: Fetal Monitors Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 246: The Middle East Fetal Monitors Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 247: The Middle East Fetal Monitors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 248: The Middle East Fetal Monitors Historic Market by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 249: Fetal Monitors Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 250: The Middle East Fetal Monitors Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 251: Fetal Monitors Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 252: The Middle East Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 253: The Middle East Fetal Monitors Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 254: Fetal Monitors Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 255: The Middle East Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 256: Iranian Market for Fetal Monitors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 257: Fetal Monitors Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 258: Iranian Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 259: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fetal

Monitors in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 260: Iranian Fetal Monitors Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 261: Fetal Monitors Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 262: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fetal

Monitors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 263: Iranian Fetal Monitors Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 264: Fetal Monitors Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 265: Israeli Fetal Monitors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 266: Fetal Monitors Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 267: Israeli Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 268: Israeli Fetal Monitors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 269: Fetal Monitors Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 270: Israeli Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 271: Israeli Fetal Monitors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 272: Fetal Monitors Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 273: Israeli Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 274: Saudi Arabian Fetal Monitors Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 275: Fetal Monitors Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 276: Saudi Arabian Fetal Monitors Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 277: Saudi Arabian Demand for Fetal Monitors in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 278: Fetal Monitors Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 279: Saudi Arabian Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 280: Saudi Arabian Demand for Fetal Monitors in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 281: Fetal Monitors Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 282: Saudi Arabian Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 283: Fetal Monitors Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 284: United Arab Emirates Fetal Monitors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017



