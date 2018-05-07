Global Fiber Bragg Grating Market to Register Revenue CAGR of 15.0% Over Next 10 Years - MarketResearch.biz

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, "Global Fiber Bragg Grating Market by Product Type (Uniform Fiber Bragg Grating and Non-Uniform Fiber Bragg Grating), Application, And Region - Global Forecast to 2026.", which offers a holistic view of the global fiber Bragg grating market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017-2021) is projected to be US$ 3.8 Bn, which is expected to increase moderately over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Fiber Bragg grating (FBG) is a reflector placed in optical fiber which reflects particular light wavelength and transmits required one. Fiber Bragg grating are made by exposing core of single-mode fiber to a periodic pattern of high ultraviolet light.

Global Fiber Bragg Grating Market: Market Dynamics

Major factors driving growth of the global fiber Bragg grating market are increasing adoption of FGB in the telecommunication sector for fault monitoring in fiber to the home (FTTH) networks, and to confirm or locate connectivity issues in the network.

In addition, demand from various sectors such as aerospace, construction, oil and gas, etc. is expected to increase significantly due to FBG's ability to measure parameters such as strain, temperature, pressure, etc., which are areas or applications that are critical in the above mentioned sectors.

Fiber Bragg grating technology provides various advantages over traditional technology including immunity to electromagnetic interference, high sensitivity, lightweight, low thermal conductivity, which in represents high potential in terms of future applications.

Fiber Bragg grating-based temperature sensors can measure extreme temperatures and can respond quickly to slight temperature variations. In addition, it does not require electric power and hence can be positioned in high voltage and potentially explosive atmosphere areas.

However, lack of awareness regarding fiber Bragg grating is expected to restrain growth of the global fiber Bragg grating market to certain extent over the next five years.

Global Fiber Bragg Grating Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global fiber Bragg grating market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global fiber Bragg grating market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period.

Global Fiber Bragg Grating Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. The product type segment includes uniform fiber Bragg grating and non-uniform fiber Bragg grating. The application segment includes optical fiber communications, optical fiber sensing, and optical information processing. The regions/countries covered in the analysis are US, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan.

By product type: Non-uniform Fiber Bragg grating segment is estimated to register a CAGR of over 15.0%, thereby accounting for highest revenue share among the product type segments.

By application: Optical fiber communications segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share among the application segments, registering a CAGR of over 14.0% over the forecast period.

By region /country: The market in Europe accounted for highest revenue share in the global fiber Bragg grating market in 2016, and is expected to record CAGR of over 14.0% between 2017 and 2026.

Global Fiber Bragg Grating Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global fiber Bragg grating market includes profiles of major companies such as TECHNICA OPTICAL COMPONENTS LLC, AOS GmbH, Ascentta, Inc., FORC - Photonics, Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH, ITF Technologies Inc., FBGS Technologies GmbH, ADVANCED PHOTONICS INTERNATIONAL INC., Micron Optics, Inc., Smart Fibers Ltd., IDIL Optical Fibers, iXBlue Photonics, O/E Land Inc., Optromix, Hexatronic Group AB (publ), QPS Photronics Inc., TeraXion, Inc., Raysung photonics Inc., Timbercon, Inc., and INFIBRA TECHNOLOGIES Srl.

The Global Fiber Bragg Grating Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fiber Bragg grating market for 2017-2026.

