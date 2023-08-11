Global Fiber Drums Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.9% to 2030: Fueled by Increasing Adoption in Pharmaceutical and Petrochemical Sectors

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber Drums: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Fiber Drums estimated at US$681.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Below 25 Gallons, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$126.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 25-50 Gallons segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $183.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Fiber Drums market in the U.S. is estimated at US$183.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$187.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$121.3 Million by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Fiber Drums Market Faces the Music with Knock-on Effect of COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Impact on the Packaging Industry, One of the Key End-Uses of Fiber Drums

Fiber Drums - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Drums and Fiber Drums

Benefits of Fiber Drums

Applications

Regulations

Global Fiber Drums Market Marches Ahead to Rhythmic Drumbeat: Market Prospects & Outlook

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Segmental Analysis

World Fiber Drums Market by Capacity (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Below 25 Gallons, 25-50 Gallons, 50-75 Gallons, and Above 75 Gallons

World Fiber Drums Market by Closure Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Metal Closure, Fiber Closure, Plastic Closure, and Other Closure Types

World Fiber Drums Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Chemical, Food & Beverage, Pharma / Cosmetic, Petrochemical / Lubricant, and Other Applications

Regional Analysis

World Fiber Drums Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

World Fiber Drums Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East , Africa , USA , Europe , Canada , and Japan

, , , , , , , , and Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fiber Drums Offer Innumerable Benefits for Businesses

Factors Influencing Packaging Industry & Implications for Fiber Drums

Fiber Drums to Change Protective Packaging Game with Versatility & Protective Storage Advantages

Dumping System for Fiberboard Drums

Environmental Benefit of Using Fiber Products

Rise of E-Commerce & Packaging Demand: The Power of Two for Fiber Drums

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023

Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019E

Favorable Demographics Strengthen Market Prospects

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Urban Sprawl Encourages a Positive Tide

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Sustained Demand for Food and Beverages Leading to Increased Farm Productivity Instigates Robust Demand

Global Food Scenario: Key Facts

Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million Metric Tons): 2017-2020

Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Manufacturing Sector to Remain an Important Consumer: Fiber Drums offer Protection to Products

Established Use Case in Chemicals and Petrochemicals Sector Augurs Well

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for 2015-2021

Pharmaceutical Industry: A Promising Application for Fiber Drum Packaging

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for Fiber Drums in Packaging

Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs to Drive Demand

Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019, 2022 & 2025

Increasing Sales of OTC Drugs Presents Opportunity for Pharma Packaging Makers

Global OTC Drugs Market Breakdown by Product (in %): 2020E

Contract Packaging Trend Augurs Well for Fiber Drums Used in Pharma Packaging

