Global Fiber Optic Cables Market to Reach $21.73 Billion by 2027

The Global Fiber Optic Cables Market size was estimated at USD 10,471.26 million in 2021, USD 11,781.21 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 12.94% to reach USD 21,735.36 million by 2027.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Fiber Optic Cables to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Multi-Mode and Single-Mode.

Based on End Use, the market was studied across Commercial, Military, and Space. The Commercial is further studied across General Aviation, Narrow-Body Aircraft, Regional Transport Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, and Wide-Body Aircraft. The Military is further studied across Airborne, Land, and Marine. The Airborne is further studied across Fighter Jets, Military Helicopters, Military Transport Aircraft, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. The Land is further studied across Armored Vehicles, C4ISR, and Unmanned Ground Vehicles. The Marine is further studied across Ships and Unmanned Maritime Vehicles. The Space is further studied across Satellites and Space Launch Vehicles.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Avionics, Communication Systems, Electronic Warfare, and Radar Systems. The Avionics is further studied across Cabin Interiors, Flight Management Systems, and In-Flight Entertainment Systems.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa .

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand in Fiber to the x (FTTx) and Telecommunication Industry

Growing Demand for High-Quality Video, Audio, and Data Transmissions

Restraints

Higher Initial Cost for Installation Compared to Coaxial or Copper Cable

Opportunities

Integration of Advancements in Fiber Optic Communication

Widespread Implementation of 5G

Challenges

Surging Demand for Wireless Solutions and Complex Installation Process

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Fiber Optic Cables Market, by Type



7. Fiber Optic Cables Market, by End Use



8. Fiber Optic Cables Market, by Application



9. Americas Fiber Optic Cables Market



10. Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Cables Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Fiber Optic Cables Market



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Usability Profiles



14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Amphenol Corporation

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

Coherent, Inc.

Collins Aerospace

CommScope Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Fiberoptics Technology Incorporated

Fujikura Ltd

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd

Hengtong Group Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Cable America Inc.

II-VI Incorporated

Leoni AG

LS Cable & System Pty Ltd.

Nestor Cables Ltd.

Nexans SA

Optical Cable Corporation

Prysmian Group

Radiall SA

Sterlite Technologies Limited

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

TE Connectivity Corporation

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc

Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Joint Stock Ltd Co.

