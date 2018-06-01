Global Fiber Optic Test Equipment Market 2018-2022: Creation of Multi-Terabyte Optical Networks Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Fiber Optic Test Equipment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Fiber Optic Test Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.98% during the period 2018-2022.
Global fiber optic test equipment 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Fiber optic test equipment is a class of testing equipment used to examine the physical characteristics of fiber optic components, thereby enhancing the overall performance. It includes optical power meters, optical light source meters, optical loss test sets, optical spectrum analyzers, optical remote fiber test systems, optical fault locators, and optical time domain reflectometers.
One trend affecting this market is the development of network function virtualization. Network function virtualization (NFV) refers to the software services that provide solutions to replace the hardware components of network systems. NFV provides a virtual server platform that consolidates multiple functions of physical network equipment into a single software server.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing pace of developments to introduce 5G technology. The next generation of mobile networks, called 5G, is expected to release in the coming years. Fiber optic component providers have a major stake in building the infrastructure for 5G network service providers. Top network carriers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, have plans to roll out 5G services by the end of 2018 or in early 2019.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the emergence of rental players. The high price of fiber optic test equipment has created business opportunities for third-party rental players. Rental players have a major role in influencing the fiber optic test equipment market at a domestic level. They provide test equipment on a rental basis at lower rates to users. This affects the sales of new fiber optic test equipment.
Key vendors
- Anritsu
- EXFO
- Keysight Technologies
- National Instruments
- Viavi Solutions
- Yokogawa Electric
Share this article