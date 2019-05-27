Global Fiber Optic Test Equipment Market, Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fiber optic test equipment (FOTE) market is estimated to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.7% from 2018 to 2025. The objective of this study is to identify the key market trends as of 2018, the base year, and highlight the factors that boost and restrain market growth. In particular, it discusses the product areas that are expected to bolster growth during the forecast period (2019 to 2025). With 2018 as the base year, the research provides market size estimates and sheds light on future growth prospects up to 2025. For this purpose, a specific methodology is followed. This is based on discussions with the senior management of FOTE manufacturers, which is supported by secondary research.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778496/?utm_source=PRN



North America is the biggest revenue generator for the global FOTE market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period.Slight increase in the revenue share of indirect channels is expected as vendors look to provide better support, cater to a fragmented customer base, and increase their international market reach.



A broad product portfolio with one-shop-stop solutions is the key for success for vendors.Cost, ease of use, features, and portability are the key factors driving growth.



The study offers a holistic picture of the opportunities, challenges, and threats for vendors globally.Among the different types of fiber optic test equipment, optical time domain reflectometers (OTDR) are witnessing the strongest growth; there is also strong growth in fiber inspection probes.



Although not in its final form yet, 5G, the fifth generation of cellular technology, is already impacting the demand for optical test equipment with 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) trials. It is expected to generate massive implementation of fiber, boosting the demand for test equipment.



Research Scope

Discussion highlights:



In-depth analysis with market sizing of product segments:



Optical Time Domain Reflectometers (OTDR)

Optical Light Sources (OLS)

Optical Power Meters (OPM)

Optical Loss Test Sets (OLTS)

Optical Spectrum Analyzers (OSA)

Remote Fiber Test Systems (RFTS)

Tunable Lasers

Chromatic Dispersion (CD)

Polarization Mode Dispersion (PMD)

Dense Wave Division Multiplexing (DWDM)

Fiber inspection probes (FIP)



Regional perspectives on the demand pattern in various advanced and emerging markets: North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , Asia-Pacific , and Latin America

, , and , , and End-user analysis of the following industries:



Telecommunications companies and carriers

Enterprises

Cable television service providers

Government and defense organizations

Fiber-optic component and cable manufacturers

Independent research laboratories



Growth forecasts for market segments and in-depth analysis of the competitive situation, including vendors' market shares

Author: Sujan Sami



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778496/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

