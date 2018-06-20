The Global Fiber Optics Market size is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

The global fiber optics market is driven due to the need for higher level of bandwidth for communication, opportunistic healthcare sector, and growing investments into the development of network infrastructure. The market is expected to witness significant growth due to factors such as increasing investments and research undertaken by prominent fiber optic cable manufacturers to build and upgrade the application arena of the technology.



Scope of the Report



Based on type, the Fiber Optics market segments the market into Multi-Mode, Single Mode, and Others.

Based on Vertical, the Fiber Optics market segments the market into Telecom, Military & Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Medical, and Others.

Key companies profiled in the report include



Corning Incorporated

Optical Cable Corporation (OCC)

LS Cable & System

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OFS Fitel, LLC)

Prysmian Group

AFL Europe

Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Limited

Leoni AG

Finisar Corporation

General Cable

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Global Fiber Optics Market



Chapter 4. Global Fiber Optics Market by Vertical



Chapter 5. Global Fiber Optics Market by Region



Chapter 6. Competitive Study



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6bhhln/global_fiber?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fiber-optics-market-report-2018-300669451.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

