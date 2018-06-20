Global Fiber Optics Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Fiber Optics Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Fiber Optics Market size is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period.
The global fiber optics market is driven due to the need for higher level of bandwidth for communication, opportunistic healthcare sector, and growing investments into the development of network infrastructure. The market is expected to witness significant growth due to factors such as increasing investments and research undertaken by prominent fiber optic cable manufacturers to build and upgrade the application arena of the technology.
Scope of the Report
- Based on type, the Fiber Optics market segments the market into Multi-Mode, Single Mode, and Others.
- Based on Vertical, the Fiber Optics market segments the market into Telecom, Military & Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Medical, and Others.
Key companies profiled in the report include
- Corning Incorporated
- Optical Cable Corporation (OCC)
- LS Cable & System
- Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OFS Fitel, LLC)
- Prysmian Group
- AFL Europe
- Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Limited
- Leoni AG
- Finisar Corporation
- General Cable
