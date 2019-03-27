Global Fiberglass Insulation Demand to Grow 3.4% Annually Through 2022

CLEVELAND, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiberglass accounted for the second largest share of insulation in 2017. While fiberglass is employed in construction and industrial applications throughout the world, it is most popular in North America, especially in the US, which is the largest market for the material. These and other trends are presented in Global Insulation, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

More information about this study is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/global-insulation-3681.htm

Through 2022, global demand for fiberglass insulation is expected to increase 3.4% per year. Gains will be driven by:

healthy increases in residential demand in North America , as the region is the most intensive user of fiberglass insulation products

, as the region is the most intensive user of fiberglass insulation products its low cost relative to foamed plastic on a per kilogram basis

fiberglass's superior resistance to mold, moisture, and insect damage

global increases in housing starts, as the material is most commonly used in residential applications

efforts by homeowners to increase the energy efficiency of their homes as fiberglass insulation offers a low-cost, high R-value solution

Global demand for all types of insulation is forecast to rise 4.3% per year to $55.2 billion in 2022, supported by advances in nonresidential building construction – particularly in the Asia/Pacific region – and increases in single-family housing construction.

