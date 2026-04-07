/C O R R E C T I O N -- Global Fibertech/

In the news release, Global Fibertech Launches Project AURA: Solar-Powered Humanitarian Lighting for Disaster Zones, issued 07-Apr-2026 by Global Fibertech over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the media contact's phone number has been updated. The complete, corrected release follows:

Global Fibertech Launches Project AURA: Solar-Powered Humanitarian Lighting for Disaster Zones

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fibertech today announced the launch of Project AURA, a solar-powered lighting technology designed to provide safe, reliable illumination for communities affected by disasters and areas without electricity. The initiative marks the beginning of humanitarian scaling, with structured field testing now underway.

Global Fibertech (PRNewsfoto/Global Fibertech) Global Fibertech (PRNewsfoto/Global Fibertech)

Project AURA uses proprietary blue-green photonic fibers, scientifically proven to optimize night-adapted vision. The technology ensures critical visibility while minimizing disruption to natural sleep cycles, making it especially effective for women and children, who are most vulnerable in low-light emergency scenarios.

"Project AURA protects, guides, and empowers people when power and infrastructure fail," said Daryl L. Thompson, inventor and Director of Scientific Initiatives at Global Fibertech. "We're moving from development into action, scaling the technology to reach those who need it most."

Global Expertise and Endorsement

Project AURA is supported by Dr. Roscoe Moore Jr., former Assistant U.S. Surgeon General and Chairman for the Constituency for Africa.

"Reliable access to light is a critical need across Africa, particularly during crises," said Dr. Moore. "Project AURA combines science with humanitarian impact. Its launch represents a meaningful step toward protecting communities, especially women and children."

Global Fibertech's primary humanitarian envoy, Felda Looper, emphasized inclusivity and practicality.

"In every disaster zone I've visited, women and children are disproportionately affected by darkness," said Felda Looper. "Project AURA delivers an immediate, safe, and protective solution."

Science-Backed, Field-Ready Design

AURA's fibers absorb sunlight and emit a soft, continuous glow for up to eight hours after minimal exposure—without batteries or electricity. The blue-green wavelengths have been validated to maximize night-vision performance. Durable and washable, the fibers integrate into blankets, tarps, bedding, and other portable textiles.

"This is a practical solution for real-world problems—a passive, renewable light source designed to save lives," Thompson added.

Next Steps: Pilot Deployment

Formal pilot deployments with NGOs and relief agencies are in the process of being planned over the coming months. These field tests will refine operational protocols, validate usability, and inform broader humanitarian rollouts. Early engagement with procurement networks and partners is already underway.

"Project AURA is the first step in a larger strategy to deliver technologies that enhance human resilience in crises," Thompson said. "Through collaboration and field validation, we aim to bring light—literally and figuratively—to those who need it most."

About Global Fibertech

Global Fibertech develops advanced materials and technologies that translate science into life-saving solutions for low-infrastructure and disaster-affected settings. Its mission spans humanitarian, health, and environmental applications, leveraging innovations that are scalable, durable, and immediately actionable in the field.

Media Contact:

Daryl Thompson

863-307-6118

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Fibertech