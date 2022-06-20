Global Figure Skating Equipment Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Figure Skating Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global figure skating equipment market reached a value of US$ 76.7 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 100.5 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Figure skating equipment refers to various clothing and accessories worn by figure skaters during training or competitions. Some commonly used equipment includes figure skating boots and blades, blade guards, helmets, Bunga and crash pads, stretchy pants, sweaters, jackets, socks, and gloves. Nowadays, they are available in a wide array of materials, types, designs, and customization options to meet the changing consumer requirements. In recent years, figure skating equipment has gained traction across the globe as it improves the performance of individuals, provides better support and flexibility, and prevents sports injuries by minimizing shocks or pressure from falls.



The rising consumer interest in sports, such as figure skating, and the increasing number of ice-skating arenas represent the primary factors driving the market growth. Additionally, the growing awareness regarding the health benefits of figure skating and the rising participation rates in competitions are escalating the demand for figure skating equipment. Besides this, the widespread adoption of waterless or synthetic ice-skating arenas to reduce manufacturing and operational costs while minimizing the dependence on weather conditions is also propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, the expanding e-commerce sector is accelerating the sales of figure skating equipment due to easy product availability, flexible payment options, convenient return policies and secure transactions. Moreover, the leading manufacturers are launching high-quality, lightweight and durable figure skating equipment in stylish designs to expand their product portfolio, attract more customers and gain a competitive edge in the market.

This, in confluence with the increasing adoption of aggressive promotional activities by key players, is catalyzing the market growth. Other factors, including inflating consumer disposable incomes, growing inclination toward sports and fitness activities, and rising popularity of international tournaments, are also providing a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being American Athletic Shoes Company, EDEA srl, Graf Skates AG, Jackson Ultima Skates, John Wilson Skates Limited, K2 Sports LLC (Newell Brands), Paramount Sk8s Inc., Riedell Shoes Inc., Roces S.r.l., Rollerblade (Tecnica Group S.p.A), SP-Teri Inc. and Winnwell Inc.



