Global Filler Masterbatch Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Filler Masterbatch Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Carrier Polymer (Polypropylene, Polyethylene), By Application (Injection & Blow Molding, Films & Sheets, Tapes), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global filler masterbatch market size is anticipated to reach USD 521.8 million by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is anticipated to grow well due to the use of filler masterbatches for providing color variants and imparting other properties to plastic materials used in the automotive, packaging, building and construction, and consumer goods industry across the globe. Calcium carbonate is commonly used as filler in the plastic industry which helps in reducing plastic melting pressure when shaping plastic into product forms.



Calcium carbonate as a filler masterbatch material acts as a relatively good stabilizer to improve bubble floatation in the production of plastic beads in achieving a smooth and beautiful surface finish. Filler masterbatch helps manufacturers across various industries reduce the production costs and results in increased durability, hardness, impact resistance, and adhesive properties along with improving the opacity and glossiness of the end product's surface. It is used in combination with a wide variety of plastics ranging from thermoplastics, flexible plastics, and rigid plastics.



The building and construction industry has witnessed growth in recent years due to the growing population and increased urbanization resulting from increased job opportunities and better living conditions. Polyethylene and polypropylene are some of the most widely produced plastics in the world. Polypropylene is used for a variety of plastic building materials products that require fatigue and heat resistance. Some common applications include piping systems, electric cable insulation, plastic machine parts, and carpeting. The use of polypropylene in the production of construction materials is expected to drive the market for polypropylene carrier polymer in filler masterbatch.



Key players are carrying out strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in July 2020 PolyOne Corporation completely acquired the masterbatch business of Clariant a Swiss multinational specialty chemicals company at USD 1.56 billion and was renamed to Avient. This acquisition is expected to provide PolyOne Corporation complete control of the Clariant Masterbatch business which includes 46 manufacturing operations and technology centers in 29 countries.



Some of the masterbatch manufacturers are executing various expansion plans by establishing new manufacturing facilities to cater to the rising demand for plastic requirements in the automotive, packaging, and consumer goods industry. For instance, in March 2021, JJ Plastalloy announced opening a new manufacturing facility in Gujarat to provide masterbatches and compounds for thermoplastic products.



Filler Masterbatch Market Report Highlights

The market was valued at USD 307.0 million in 2020 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028

in 2020 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028 The films and sheets segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period in terms of revenue. The significant CAGR is attributed to the rising demand for packaging films in the food and consumer goods industry

The injection and blow molding application segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of over 50.0% in 2020. This high share is attributed to the growing use of polyethylene and polypropylene as carrier polymer in injection and blows molding applications for the manufacturing of consumer goods like water and soda, shampoo bottles, hair combs, bottle caps, and other products

The growing demand for plastics as a replacement material of metals in end-use industries including automotive due to various advantages such as reduction in vehicle weight, cost, and production time is expected to drive the market for filler masterbatch

Asia Pacific accounted for a revenue share of more than 50.0% in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Filler Masterbatch Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Global Masterbatch Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Filler Masterbatch Market: Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Technology Overview

3.4.1 Injection Molding

3.4.2 Extrusion

3.4.3 Blown Film

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.5.1 Standard & Compliances

3.5.2 Safety

3.5.2.1 First-Aid Measures

3.5.2.2 Fire-Fighting Measures

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Increasing Demand for Plastics in Packaging Industry

3.6.1.2 Growing Replacement of Metal by Plastic in End-Use Industries

3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 Stringent Environment Regulations

3.6.3 Market Challenge Analysis

3.6.3.1 Consumer Spending Capacity

3.6.3.2 Availability of Low Quality and Cheap Products

3.6.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.7 Business Environment Analysis: Filler Masterbatch Market

3.7.1 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.7.2 PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Filler Masterbatch Market: Carrier Polymer Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Market: Carrier Polymer Movement Analysis

4.2 Polypropylene

4.2.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Polypropylene, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.3 Polyethylene

4.3.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Polyethylene, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Filler Masterbatch Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2 Injection & Blow Molding

5.2.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Injection & Blow Molding, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.3 Films & Sheets

5.3.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Films & Sheets, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.4 Tapes

5.4.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Tapes, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Other Applications, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Filler Masterbatch Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.2 Packaging

6.2.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Packaging, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.3 Building & Construction

6.3.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Building & Construction, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.4 Consumer Goods

6.4.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Consumer Goods, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.5 Automotive & Transportation

6.5.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Automotive & Transportation, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.6 Agriculture

6.6.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Agriculture, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Others, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Filler Masterbatch Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1 Key Company/Competition Categorization

8.2 Company Market Ranking and Analysis

8.3 Production Capacity Analysis, by Manufacturers, 2020

8.4 Vendor Landscape

8.4.1 List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

8.4.2 Key Potential Customers

8.5 Public Companies

8.5.1 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

8.6 Private Companies

8.6.1 List of Key Emerging Companies & Geographical Presence



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Global Players

9.1.1 European Plastic Company

9.1.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.1.2 Product Benchmarking

9.1.2 Plastika Kritis S.A.

9.1.2.1 Company Overview

9.1.2.2 Financial Performance

9.1.2.3 Product Benchmarking

9.1.3 Ferro Plastics

9.1.3.1 Company Overview

9.1.3.2 Product Benchmarking

9.1.4 Vh-Fb Euro Ltd.

9.1.4.1 Company Overview

9.1.4.2 Product Benchmarking

9.1.5 Aurora Global Colors Oy

9.1.5.1 Company Overview

9.1.5.2 Product Benchmarking

9.1.6 Gcr Group

9.1.6.1 Company Overview

9.1.6.2 Product Benchmarking

9.1.7 Cabamix

9.1.7.1 Company Overview

9.1.7.2 Product Benchmarking

9.1.7.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.1.8 Plasper

9.1.8.1 Company Overview

9.1.8.2 Product Benchmarking

9.1.9 Heritage Plastics, Inc.

9.1.9.1 Company Overview

9.1.9.2 Product Benchmarking

9.1.10 Shivam Polychem

9.1.10.1 Company Overview

9.1.10.2 Product Benchmarking

9.1.11 Masterbatch Sa (Pty) Ltd.

9.1.11.1 Company Overview

9.1.11.2 Product Benchmarking

9.1.12 Bajaj Superpack India Ltd.

9.1.12.1 Company Overview

9.1.12.2 Product Benchmarking

9.1.13 Alok Masterbatches Pvt. Ltd.

9.1.13.1 Company Overview

9.1.13.2 Product Benchmarking

9.1.13.3 Strategic Initiative

9.1.14 Plastiblends

9.1.14.1 Company Overview

9.1.14.2 Financial Performance

9.1.14.3 Product Benchmarking

9.2 Vietnam Based Players

9.2.1 Megaplast

9.2.1.1 Company Overview

9.2.1.2 Product Benchmarking

9.2.2 Eco Green Plastic Jsc

9.2.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2.2 Product Benchmarking

9.2.3 Us Masterbatch Jsc

9.2.3.1 Company Overview

9.2.3.2 Product Benchmarking

9.2.4 an Tien Industries

9.2.4.1 Company Overview

9.2.4.2 Product Benchmarking

9.2.5 Pha Le Plastics Manufacturing

9.2.5.1 Company Overview

9.2.5.2 Product Benchmarking

9.2.6 Vina Color (Vietnam Colour Trading and Manufacturing Co., Ltd.)

9.2.6.1 Company Overview

9.2.6.2 Product Benchmarking

9.2.7 Vinares

9.2.7.1 Company Overview

9.2.7.2 Product Benchmarking

9.2.8 a Dong Plastic Joint Stock Company (Adc Plastic Jsc)

9.2.8.1 Company Overview

9.2.8.2 Product Benchmarking

9.2.9 Phu Lam Import Export Company Limited

9.2.9.1 Company Overview

9.2.9.2 Product Benchmarking

9.2.10 Pmj Joint Stock Company

9.2.10.1 Company Overview

9.2.10.2 Product Benchmarking

