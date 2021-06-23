Global Film and Music Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Reach $392.34 Billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6% - Long-term Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Film and Music Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global film and music market is expected to grow from $289.13 billion in 2020 to $308.97 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

Film And Music Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global film and music market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider film and music market, and compares it with other markets.



Major companies in the film and music market include Time Warner; Sony; CBS Corporation; Walt Disney and Twenty First Century Fox.



The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $392.34 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The film and music market consists of the revenues from the production and/or distribution of motion pictures, videos, television programs, or commercials, from the exhibition of motion pictures or from the provision of postproduction and related services or of the production and distribution of musical recordings, from publishing music, or from providing sound recording and related services earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are in the film and music industry. The film and music market is segmented into music recording and film and video.



North America was the largest region in the global film and music market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 34% of the global film and music market. Africa was the smallest region in the global film and music market.



Film and music production companies are increasingly adopting motion capture technology to reduce costs associated with key frame-based animations. Motion capture is the process of recording a live motion event and translating it into actionable data that allows a 3D recreation of the performance.

To achieve these, performers need to wear reflective markers all over their body which are then interpreted by a computer and turned into digital 3D models. Through this technology real time results are achieved faster and it also reduces the cost of key-frame animation. Some recent box-office blockbusters which incorporated motion capture technology include Avengers, Captain America, Beauty and the Beast, Guardians, Iron Man and others.



The penetration of newer distribution platforms like internet protocol television (IPTV) and Direct-to-home (DTH) and online platforms such as YouTube, Vimeo is driving the growth of the film and music market. Digitization of TV platforms is paving the way for better sound and picture quality for viewers and increased revenues for stakeholders in the value chain.

This is also resulting in more bandwidth to broadcasters to provide value added services, thereby boosting revenues. Digital production techniques in films has reduced processing and storage costs. Digital distribution and exhibition have led to enhanced picture quality and shortened release window. These factors are expected to positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Film And Music Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Film And Music Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Film And Music Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Film And Music Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Film And Music Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Film And Music



9. Film And Music Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Film And Music Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Film And Music Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Film And Music Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Film And Music Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Film And Music Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Film And Music Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Music Recording

Film And Video

12. Film And Music Market Segments

12.1. Global Music Recording Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Record Production; Music Publishers; Record Distribution; Sound Recording Studios

12.2. Global Film And Video Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Film And Video Production; Film And Video Distribution; Post-Production Services; Film And Video Theatres; Other Film And Video Industries



13. Film And Music Market Metrics

13.1. Film And Music Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Film And Music Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

Companies Mentioned

Time Warner

Sony

CBS Corporation

Walt Disney

Twenty First Century Fox

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cq1jb9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

