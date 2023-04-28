Global Film and Video Professional Production LED Lighting Market Report 2023: Consumption Value, Quantity, & Average Selling Prices 2022-2032

Apr 28, 2023, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Film and Video Professional Production LED Lighting Global Market Forecast & Analysis 2022- 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is a global review and forecast of the use of light emitting diode (LED) professional production lighting in television/broadcast, motion pictures and videography.
The market data are segmented into the following professional production end-user groups (applications):
- Broadcast/Television
- Motion Pictures (Cinematography)
- Videography
The market forecast data are presented for the LED light fixture, segmented by the following functions:
- Consumption Value (US$, million)
- Quantity (number/units)
- Average Selling Prices (ASP $, each)
This report provides an independent examination and analysis of the changing market dynamics for the major types of LED-based lighting fixtures, segmented by shape/size:
- Small LED Light
- Square or Rectangle (less than 12 x 12-inch)
- Circular/Ring/Fresnel (less than 12-inch Outer Diameter)
- Large LED Light
- Square or Rectangle (12 x 12-inch and Larger)
- Circular/Ring/Fresnel (12-inch Outer Diameter and Larger)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Forecast Overview
1.2 Unpackaged and Packaged LEDs - Overview
1.3 LEDs - Technology Overview
1.4 DMX512 Controllers
1.4.1 DMX512 Hardware
1.4.2 DMX512 Software
2. Market Forecast & Analysis, By Fixture Size and Shape
2.1 Overview
2.2 Square/Rectangle (<_2x12-inch_ lighting="lighting" fixtures="fixtures" />2.3 Circular/Ring/Fresnel (less than 12-inch Outer Diameter)
2.4 Square/Rectangle (12 x 12-inch and Larger)
2.5 Circular/Ring/Fresnel (12-inch Outer Diameter or Larger)
3. Market Forecast & Analysis, by Application
3.1 Overview
- Global
- America
- EMEA
- APAC
3.2 Television/Broadcast
- Global Market Forecast - Television/Broadcast
- America Region - Television/Broadcast
- Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) - Television/Broadcast
- Asia Pacific Region (APAC) - Television/Broadcast
3.3 Motion Picture
- Global Market Forecast - Motion Picture
- America Region - Market Forecast - Motion Picture
- EMEA Region - Market Forecast - Motion Picture
- APAC Region - Market Forecast - Motion Picture
3.4 Videography
- Global Market Forecast - Videography
- America Region - Market Forecast - Videography
- EMEA Region - Market Forecast - Videography
- APAC Region - Market Forecast - Videography
4. LED-Based Professional Production Lighting Competition
- AadynTech (Sturdy Corporation)
- ADJ Products, LLC (Elation Lighting; Others)
- Aputure Imaging Industries Co. Ltd.
- ARRI Group / ARRI Media GmbH
- BB&S Lighting
- Bescor Video Accessories Ltd.
- Boling Photographic Equipment Co., LTD. (Fuzhou)
- Came Photographic Equipment Co., Ltd. (Xiamen /CAME-TV)
- Chroma-Q
- Cinelight (SC CINEART SRL)
- DADCO, LLC (SUNRAY)
- DataVision (LEDGO)
- De Sisti Lighting
- DiCon Lighting (Fiilex Brand)
- Digital Sputnik
- DMLite Co. Ltd. (LUMOS)
- Draco Broadcast Inc.
- Electronic Theatre Controls, Inc. (ETC)
- Ephesus Sports Lighting (Signify and Cooper Lighting Solutions)
- Fluotec S.A. de C.V.
- Fotodiox Inc.
- FoxFury, LLC
- F&V Lighting USA (Fuzhou F&V Photographic Equipment Co., Ltd.)
- Generalink Lighting Equipment Co.,Ltd (Zhengzhou) - G&L
- GODOX Photo Equipment Co. Ltd
- Goodteck Lighting Co. Ltd. (Shenzhen)
- Gradus Group LLC (Genaray Brand; Luxli Brand)
- Ianiro Lighting (Acebil Brand)
- ikan Corporation
- Interfit Photographic Lighting, Ltd.
- Kino Flo Lighting Systems
- LEDGO Technology Limited
- LedsFILM (LedsMASTER)
- Light & Motion
- Lume Cube
- LUPO SRL
- Mole Richardson
- Musco Sports Lighting, LLC.
- Music & Lights S.r.L. (ProLights)
- Nanguang Photo & Video Systems Co., Ltd (Guangdong)
- Neewer Inc. (Shenzhen Xing Ying Da Industry Co)
- Nila, Incorporated
- OSRAM GmbH.; OSRAM SYLVANIA
- Photoflex
- PrimeTime Lighting Systems
- PR Lighting Ltd.
- ROBE Lighting s.r.o.
- Rosco Laboratories
- Rotolight Inc.
- Sokani
- Sony Corporation
- Spotlight Srl
- Stellar Lighting Systems
- Supershow Light Co.,Ltd.
- Taiying Video Equipment Co., Ltd. (Zhengzhou) - T&Y
- Tiffen/Lowel
- Tolifo (Dongguan) Photographic Equipment Co., Ltd
- Uplight Stage Equipment (GZ) Co., Ltd
- Ushio America, Inc. / Zylight LLC
- Vari-Lite (Signify Holding; Strand Lighting; Zero 88)
- Videndum plc (Litepanels; Quasar Science)
- Vibesta B.V.
- Visio Light Inc.
- Weijia Photoelectric Tech., Co. (Guangzhou)
- Westcott (F.J. Westcott Co.)
- Yuyao Lishuai Film & Television Equipment Co., Ltd
- Zabolight
5. Market Research Methodology
6. Definitions - Acronyms, Abbreviations, and General Terms
6.1 Acronyms, Abbreviations, and General Terms
6.2 Lighting Standards and Protocols
7. Market Forecast Data Base Explanation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/od977g
