Global Film and Video Professional Production LED Lighting Market Report 2023: Consumption Value, Quantity, & Average Selling Prices 2022-2032

This is a global review and forecast of the use of light emitting diode (LED) professional production lighting in television/broadcast, motion pictures and videography.

The market data are segmented into the following professional production end-user groups (applications):

Broadcast/Television

Motion Pictures (Cinematography)

Videography

The market forecast data are presented for the LED light fixture, segmented by the following functions:

Consumption Value (US$, million)

Quantity (number/units)

Average Selling Prices (ASP $, each)

This report provides an independent examination and analysis of the changing market dynamics for the major types of LED-based lighting fixtures, segmented by shape/size:

Small LED Light

Square or Rectangle (less than 12 x 12-inch)



Circular/Ring/Fresnel (less than 12-inch Outer Diameter)

Large LED Light

Square or Rectangle (12 x 12-inch and Larger)



Circular/Ring/Fresnel (12-inch Outer Diameter and Larger)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Forecast Overview

1.2 Unpackaged and Packaged LEDs - Overview

1.3 LEDs - Technology Overview

1.4 DMX512 Controllers

1.4.1 DMX512 Hardware

1.4.2 DMX512 Software

2. Market Forecast & Analysis, By Fixture Size and Shape

2.1 Overview

2.2 Square/Rectangle (<_2x12-inch_ lighting="lighting" fixtures="fixtures" />2.3 Circular/Ring/Fresnel (less than 12-inch Outer Diameter)

2.4 Square/Rectangle (12 x 12-inch and Larger)

2.5 Circular/Ring/Fresnel (12-inch Outer Diameter or Larger)

3. Market Forecast & Analysis, by Application

3.1 Overview

Global

America

EMEA

APAC

3.2 Television/Broadcast

Global Market Forecast - Television/Broadcast

America Region - Television/Broadcast

Europe , Middle East , Africa (EMEA) - Television/Broadcast

, , (EMEA) - Television/Broadcast Asia Pacific Region (APAC) - Television/Broadcast

3.3 Motion Picture

Global Market Forecast - Motion Picture

America Region - Market Forecast - Motion Picture

EMEA Region - Market Forecast - Motion Picture

APAC Region - Market Forecast - Motion Picture

3.4 Videography

Global Market Forecast - Videography

America Region - Market Forecast - Videography

EMEA Region - Market Forecast - Videography

APAC Region - Market Forecast - Videography

4. LED-Based Professional Production Lighting Competition





AadynTech (Sturdy Corporation)

ADJ Products, LLC (Elation Lighting; Others)

Aputure Imaging Industries Co. Ltd.

ARRI Group / ARRI Media GmbH

BB&S Lighting

Bescor Video Accessories Ltd.

Boling Photographic Equipment Co., LTD. ( Fuzhou )

) Came Photographic Equipment Co., Ltd. ( Xiamen /CAME-TV)

/CAME-TV) Chroma-Q

Cinelight (SC CINEART SRL)

DADCO, LLC (SUNRAY)

DataVision (LEDGO)

De Sisti Lighting

DiCon Lighting (Fiilex Brand)

Digital Sputnik

DMLite Co. Ltd. (LUMOS)

Draco Broadcast Inc.

Electronic Theatre Controls, Inc. (ETC)

Ephesus Sports Lighting (Signify and Cooper Lighting Solutions)

Fluotec S.A. de C.V.

Fotodiox Inc.

FoxFury, LLC

F&V Lighting USA (Fuzhou F&V Photographic Equipment Co., Ltd.)

(Fuzhou F&V Photographic Equipment Co., Ltd.) Generalink Lighting Equipment Co.,Ltd ( Zhengzhou ) - G&L

) - G&L GODOX Photo Equipment Co. Ltd

Goodteck Lighting Co. Ltd. ( Shenzhen )

) Gradus Group LLC (Genaray Brand; Luxli Brand)

Ianiro Lighting (Acebil Brand)

ikan Corporation

Interfit Photographic Lighting, Ltd.

Kino Flo Lighting Systems

LEDGO Technology Limited

LedsFILM (LedsMASTER)

Light & Motion

Lume Cube

LUPO SRL

Mole Richardson

Musco Sports Lighting, LLC.

Music & Lights S.r.L. (ProLights)

Nanguang Photo & Video Systems Co., Ltd ( Guangdong )

) Neewer Inc. (Shenzhen Xing Ying Da Industry Co)

Nila, Incorporated

OSRAM GmbH.; OSRAM SYLVANIA

Photoflex

PrimeTime Lighting Systems

PR Lighting Ltd.

ROBE Lighting s.r.o.

Rosco Laboratories

Rotolight Inc.

Sokani

Sony Corporation

Spotlight Srl

Stellar Lighting Systems

Supershow Light Co.,Ltd.

Taiying Video Equipment Co., Ltd. ( Zhengzhou ) - T&Y

) - T&Y Tiffen/Lowel

Tolifo ( Dongguan ) Photographic Equipment Co., Ltd

) Photographic Equipment Co., Ltd Uplight Stage Equipment (GZ) Co., Ltd

Ushio America , Inc. / Zylight LLC

, Inc. / Zylight LLC Vari-Lite (Signify Holding; Strand Lighting; Zero 88)

Videndum plc (Litepanels; Quasar Science)

Vibesta B.V.

Visio Light Inc.

Weijia Photoelectric Tech., Co. ( Guangzhou )

) Westcott (F.J. Westcott Co.)

Yuyao Lishuai Film & Television Equipment Co., Ltd

Zabolight

5. Market Research Methodology

6. Definitions - Acronyms, Abbreviations, and General Terms

6.1 Acronyms, Abbreviations, and General Terms

6.2 Lighting Standards and Protocols

7. Market Forecast Data Base Explanation

