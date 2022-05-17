Global Filmz Offers Professional 4K Live Streaming / Webcasting Production Services with Offices in Miami | Fort Lauderdale & New York City

MIAMI, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever since quarantine Think Global Media (dba Global Filmz) has been offering clients Advance Live Streaming video production services. CEO Nathan Taupez Scinto realized early on how crucial online communications would become for everyone.

"Live webcasting isn't just shooting video; it's creating an entire visual experience for the audience while getting our client's message to the masses in real-time." -Nathan Scinto

Behind the Scenes | Offshore Powerboat Races Live Streaming Production | Miami, Fl. Nathan Taupez Scinto Think Global Media

What kinds of streaming experiences can be created? Anything goes!

Award shows, live sporting events, concerts, conferences, religious services, infomercials, on and offshore races, business presentations, webinars, live podcasts, even company meetings and training sessions…

Recent HD video streaming events produced by Global Filmz…

Global Filmz was able to take the Internet to the waters of Miami Beach to broadcast offshore boat racing in real time.

The full-service production company has been helping clients create and share experiences across all social media platforms simultaneously such as: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch and Vimeo with state-of-the-art multi-cam, live webcasting services.

Is live streaming possible in a remote location without Internet?

The answer is yes! Global Filmz brings the Internet to you with their OB Van and/ or LiveU video encoders.

What is an OB Van?

The OB Van or Outside Broadcast Van serves as an Internet production hub and is already fully equipped with everything needed to broadcast or stream live online outdoors.

The OB Van has its own high speed broadband internet capable of supporting live, high quality, 4K HD video from up to 8 broadcast cameras simultaneously.

This mobile live stream studio has a control room with a switchboard to feed all of the camera's video footage into. This allows the Switchboard Operator to switch between each camera's video feed, controlling what is broadcasting live. Nathan Scinto wanted to make sure everything could be achieved directly from the van.

LiveU encoders create Internet signals by bonding cellular networks.

LiveU encoders are LIVE IP video transmission and distribution systems. They use a bonding technology process called LRT (LiveU Reliable Transport) to create a high-speed reliable Internet signal with the help of nearby cellular towers / networks.

The Live U video encoder has several internal modems that harnesses the strongest available cellular signals in the area to ensure bandwidth consistency.

It will continuously scan and bond multiple signals together to create an extremely reliable high speed broadband connection from providers such as: Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, etc…

This will then allow high quality video streaming at indoor and outdoor locations that don't have reliable internet sources of their own.

Livestream your next event in 4K HD.

You can choose to livestream your video in HD at (1920 x 1080) or in Ultra HD at 4K (4096 x 2160). Advertisements can even be featured in live video streams through the integration of overlays.

Give audiences up to 8 different angles during live-broadcast events.

Global Filmz can film on up to 8 high-quality broadcast cameras at once while editing through a live feed switchboard.

With consistent high speed broadband Internet access, you won't have to worry about stuttering or extended buffering. The image quality of your live video stream will be crisp, clear, and extraordinary every time.

The Global Filmz Production Houses, from Miami, Fort Lauderdale to Manhattan, NY are now offering professional webcasting / video streaming in HD or Ultra HD / 4K in the following areas:

Florida: Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach County, Orlando, Tampa, Sarasota & Key West.

New York: Manhattan, Battery Park City, Financial District, Tribeca, Chinatown, Greenwich Village, Little Italy, Lower East Side, SoHo, West Village, Chinatown, East Village, Lower East Side, Chelsea, Clinton and Hell's Kitchen, Brooklyn

