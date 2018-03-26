Global Filtration Market for the Chemical Processing Industry 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are BWF Group, Donaldson, Eaton, Pall, Parker Hannifin & Sefar

The market will grow at a CAGR of close to 7% by 2022

This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global filtration market for the chemical processing industry based on liquid and gas filtration and air filtration. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the growth opportunities for companies in this market in regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.



Segmentation by type and analysis of the filtration market for the chemical processing industry

Liquid and gas filtration

Air filtration

The liquid and gas filtration segment contributed to the majority share of the filtration market for the chemical processing industry during 2017. According to our market research experts, this industrial filtration market will witness maximum growth in this segment during the next few years as well.



In terms of geographic regions, APAC accounted for the majority share of the filtration market for the chemical processing industry during 2017. Our market research analysts have predicted that this region will offer maximum growth opportunities to players in this industrial filtration market till the end of 2022.



Key Vendors



BWF Group

Donaldson

Eaton

Pall

Parker Hannifin

Sefar



Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

What are the key factors driving the global filtration market for the chemical processing industry?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global filtration market for the chemical processing industry?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global filtration market for the chemical processing industry?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global filtration market for the chemical processing industry?

What are the trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global filtration market for the chemical processing industry?

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Liquid and gas filtration - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Air filtration - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX



SOURCE Research and Markets

