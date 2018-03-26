Global Filtration Market for the Chemical Processing Industry 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are BWF Group, Donaldson, Eaton, Pall, Parker Hannifin & Sefar

DUBLIN, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Filtration Market for the Chemical Processing Industry 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market will grow at a CAGR of close to 7% by 2022
This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global filtration market for the chemical processing industry based on liquid and gas filtration and air filtration. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the growth opportunities for companies in this market in regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
Segmentation by type and analysis of the filtration market for the chemical processing industry
- Liquid and gas filtration
- Air filtration
The liquid and gas filtration segment contributed to the majority share of the filtration market for the chemical processing industry during 2017. According to our market research experts, this industrial filtration market will witness maximum growth in this segment during the next few years as well.
In terms of geographic regions, APAC accounted for the majority share of the filtration market for the chemical processing industry during 2017. Our market research analysts have predicted that this region will offer maximum growth opportunities to players in this industrial filtration market till the end of 2022.
Key Vendors
- BWF Group
- Donaldson
- Eaton
- Pall
- Parker Hannifin
- Sefar
Key questions answered in the report include
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?
- What are the key factors driving the global filtration market for the chemical processing industry?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global filtration market for the chemical processing industry?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in the global filtration market for the chemical processing industry?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global filtration market for the chemical processing industry?
- What are the trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?
- What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global filtration market for the chemical processing industry?
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Liquid and gas filtration - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Air filtration - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mqtjz7/global_filtration?w=5
