Global Filtration Market will grow at a CAGR of close to 7% by 2022

Technavio's market research analysts have predicted that this market will grow at a CAGR of close to 7% by 2022.



Segmentation by type and analysis of the filtration market for the chemical processing industry

•Liquid and gas filtration

•Air filtration



The liquid and gas filtration segment contributed to the majority share of the filtration market for the chemical processing industry during 2017. According to our market research experts, this industrial filtration market will witness maximum growth in this segment during the next few years as well.



Segmentation by geography and analysis of the filtration market for the chemical processing industry

•Americas

•APAC

•EMEA



In terms of geographic regions, APAC accounted for the majority share of the filtration market for the chemical processing industry during 2017. Our market research analysts have predicted that this region will offer maximum growth opportunities to players in this industrial filtration market till the end of 2022.



Key questions answered in the report include

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

• What are the key factors driving the global filtration market for the chemical processing industry?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global filtration market for the chemical processing industry?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in the global filtration market for the chemical processing industry?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global filtration market for the chemical processing industry?

• What are the trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global filtration market for the chemical processing industry?



