Global Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Finance And Accounting Outsourcing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$16.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.8%. Multi-Process F&A BPO, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.5 Billion by the year 2025, Multi-Process F&A BPO will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$589.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$507.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Multi-Process F&A BPO will reach a market size of US$858.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Accenture PLC; Capgemini SE; Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Exlservice Holdings, Inc.; Genpact; Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP; IBM Corporation; Infosys BPM Limited; Serco Group Plc; Sutherland Global Services; Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.; Wipro Ltd.; WNS (Holdings) Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 3: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Multi-Process F&A BPO (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Multi-Process F&A BPO (Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Multi-Process F&A BPO (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Order-to-Cash Outsourcing (Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Order-to-Cash Outsourcing (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Order-to-Cash Outsourcing (Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing (Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing (Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Record-to-Report Outsourcing (Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Record-to-Report Outsourcing (Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Record-to-Report Outsourcing (Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Source-to-Pay Outsourcing (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Source-to-Pay Outsourcing (Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Source-to-Pay Outsourcing (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Finance And Accounting Outsourcing

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in the

United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 21: United States Finance And Accounting Outsourcing

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Canadian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 24: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Finance And Accounting

Outsourcing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 27: Japanese Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 29: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 30: Chinese Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 31: European Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: European Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 35: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Europe

in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 36: European Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in France

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: French Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: French Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: German Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: German Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 44: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: Italian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Finance And Accounting

Outsourcing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: United Kingdom Finance And Accounting Outsourcing

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Spanish Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 51: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Russia

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 54: Russian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Finance And Accounting Outsourcing

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:

2018-2025

Table 56: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe Finance And Accounting Outsourcing

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Finance And Accounting Outsourcing

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Finance And Accounting Outsourcing

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in

Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Finance And Accounting Outsourcing

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Finance And Accounting Outsourcing

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Australian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Australian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 67: Indian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Indian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 69: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: South Korean Finance And Accounting Outsourcing

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Finance And

Accounting Outsourcing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Finance And Accounting

Outsourcing Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Finance And Accounting Outsourcing

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 77: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Finance And Accounting Outsourcing

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 79: Latin American Finance And Accounting Outsourcing

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Finance And Accounting Outsourcing

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 83: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Argentinean Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 85: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Brazil

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Brazilian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: Brazilian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 88: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Mexican Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: Mexican Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Finance And Accounting

Outsourcing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Rest of

Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Latin America Finance And Accounting

Outsourcing Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Finance And Accounting Outsourcing

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Finance And Accounting Outsourcing

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: The Middle East Finance And Accounting Outsourcing

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 98: The Middle East Finance And Accounting Outsourcing

Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 99: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Market for Finance And Accounting

Outsourcing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Iranian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 104: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Israel

in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Israeli Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 107: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Saudi Arabian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: United Arab Emirates Finance And Accounting

Outsourcing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type:

2009-2017

Table 111: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Finance And Accounting

Outsourcing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type:

2009-2017

Table 114: Rest of Middle East Finance And Accounting

Outsourcing Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

AFRICA

Table 115: African Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Africa

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 117: African Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ACCENTURE PLC

CAPGEMINI SE

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION

EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS

HEWLETT-PACKARD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

IBM CORPORATION

INFOSYS BPM

SERCO GROUP PLC

SUTHERLAND GLOBAL SERVICES

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES

WIPRO

WNS (HOLDINGS)



V. CURATED RESEARCH

