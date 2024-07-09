Global Finance Names ICD Best Investment Management Solution 2024

GOLDEN, Colo., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICD, an independent provider of institutional investment technology, won the 2024 Global Finance Award for Best Investment Management Solution. Among the developments over the past year contributing to the win are ICD's growth and product innovation.

"This award celebrates what we have been able to achieve by remaining laser focused on our mission to empower treasury professionals with innovative products and extraordinary service," says ICD CEO Tory Hazard. "We're honored to be recognized for our contributions to the industry."

ICD enables more than 500 corporate treasury organizations from growth and blue-chip companies (including approximately 17% of the S&P 100 as of December 31, 2023) across 65 industries and more than 45 countries to invest in money market funds and other short-term products to manage liquidity. ICD is one of the largest U.S. institutional money market fund portals, and in 2023, had average daily balances of more than $230 billion in assets globally. On April 8, ICD signed an agreement to be acquired by Tradeweb, a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets.

In addition to its ongoing innovation with ICD Portal, ICD also launched an AI-driven cloud solution, ICD Portfolio Analytics, in October 2023. The solution enables organizations to automatically aggregate and harmonize all of their investment positions for more accurate exposure analysis and portfolio risk monitoring.

"Our Treasury and Cash Management awards honor the organizations that best help their clients to handle these changing times," says Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance.

About ICD

ICD is a trusted provider of institutional investment technology. For more than two decades, ICD has developed workflow solutions to assist organizations with independent research, trading, analytics and investment reporting. Our many award-winning solutions co-innovated with clients demonstrate our commitment to serving the needs of the institutional investment community. For information about ICD Portal for short-term investments and ICD Portfolio Analytics for an organization's entire investment portfolio, please contact us at [email protected] or visit icdportal.com.

ICD Media Contact

Zoe Sochor

+1 646.581.3277 [email protected]

