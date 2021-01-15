Global Finance Names PrimeRevenue a World's Best Supply Chain Finance Provider

ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeRevenue, Inc., the leading platform for working capital finance solutions, has been named a World's Best Supply Chain Finance Provider by Global Finance Magazine. As part of the magazine's fourteenth annual awards, PrimeRevenue won Best Platform Connecting Buyers/Sellers/Financial Institutions category.

The award acknowledges PrimeRevenue's excellence in technological innovation, platform ease of use, and the ability to help buyers and suppliers navigate unprecedented volatility. The Global Finance editorial team evaluated a host of supply chain finance providers based on several criteria including market share and global coverage, product innovation, customer service, technology, execution skills and client-specific implementations.

The economic impact of COVID-19 has drastically increased suppliers' appetite for liquidity, and PrimeRevenue's early payment solutions are helping them get access to the critical cash they need to withstand disruption. Throughout 2020, the number of suppliers onboarded onto PrimeRevenue's solutions grew significantly as did the volume of invoices submitted for early payment. PrimeRevenue also expanded its market reach through innovative capabilities that provide more supplier and buyer organizations access to supply chain finance – including pilot solutions such as AdvancePay and patented solutions such as Electronic Time Drafts.

"Our innovative early payment solutions have been instrumental in helping companies survive, grow and transform their businesses in the face of disruption," said PJ Bain, CEO of PrimeRevenue. "We're proud to be honored for that achievement and reaffirm our commitment to giving more companies access to the benefits of supply chain finance in 2021."

About PrimeRevenue

PrimeRevenue's supply chain finance (approved payables financing) solutions help organizations in 80+ countries optimize their working capital to efficiently fund strategic initiatives, gain a competitive advantage and strengthen relationships throughout the supply chain. As the leading provider of working capital financial technology solutions, PrimeRevenue's diverse multi-funder platform processes more than USD$250 billion in payment transactions per year. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in London, Prague, Hong Kong and Melbourne. Additional information about PrimeRevenue can be found at www.primerevenue.com | Twitter: @primerevenue | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/primerevenue.

