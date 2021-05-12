Global Finance Names PrimeRevenue an Outstanding Innovator in Trade Finance

ATLANTA, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeRevenue, Inc. , the leading platform for working capital finance solutions, has been recognized in the Outstanding Innovations in Trade Finance category of The Innovators 2021 awards from Global Finance. The award recognizes the innovative design of SCiMap, a supply chain finance (SCF) data analytics and insights tool that aids customers in their negotiations with suppliers and helps visualize cash flow gain realized over time.

The award honors entities that regularly identify new paths and creative tools in finance. PrimeRevenue's platform skillfully melds innovative technology capabilities with expert industry knowledge to deliver custom-curated dashboards for buyers that are tailored to their specific supplier outreach needs. All selections were made by the editorial board of Global Finance with the input of reporters who are experts on the functions being served by these innovators.

"Our complete working capital solution enriches our customers' supply chain data, enabling them to make more informed business decisions," said Gavin Cicchinelli, Chief Operating Officer of PrimeRevenue. "SCiMap analyzes spend data to provide cash flow forecasting, allowing clients to compare different scenarios for optimizing working capital, reducing costs, and mitigating financial risk in the supply chain. This data is visualized through our interactive dashboard, which is a service not currently provided in the traditional SCF and working capital solutions market. We are proud to bring our clients this innovative experience that designs, executes, and measures best-in-class supply chain finance programs."

During program design, PrimeRevenue provides all clients with a customized Working Capital Analysis to determine optimal payment terms, target suppliers, and more. Unlike the majority of SCF providers who do this in spreadsheets and PowerPoints, PrimeRevenue utilizes its unique technology platform to provide buyers a custom view that allows them to interact with their working capital analysis data.

PrimeRevenue's supply chain finance (approved payables financing) solutions help organizations in 80+ countries optimize their working capital to efficiently fund strategic initiatives, gain a competitive advantage and strengthen relationships throughout the supply chain. As the leading provider of working capital financial technology solutions, PrimeRevenue's diverse multi-funder platform processes more than USD$250 billion in payment transactions per year. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in London, Prague, Hong Kong and Melbourne. Additional information about PrimeRevenue can be found at www.primerevenue.com | Twitter: @primerevenue | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/primerevenue .

