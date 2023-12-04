Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Report 2023-2032: Sector Adopts Technology for Greater Efficiency - AI-Powered Tools to Transform the Industry

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global financial accounting advisory services market is expected to grow from $91.88 billion in 2022 to $98.58 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The financial accounting advisory services market is expected to reach $129.55 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Increasing demand for financial services is expected to propel the growth of the financial accounting advisory services market going forward. Financial services refer to services that financial institutions offer. Financial accounting advisory services provide expert guidance, enhance financial transparency, and support informed decision-making.

For instance, in September 2022, according to the United States Census Bureau, a US-based government agency, the real median household income was $70,784 in 2021, and income inequality increased by 1.2% between 2020 and 2021. Further, in January 2022, according to S&P Global, a US-based publicly traded corporation, the median household income is expected to increase 12.1% to $81,230 in 2027 from $72,465 in 2022 in the US. Therefore, the Increasing demand for financial services is driving the growth of the financial accounting advisory services market.



Advancements in technology are a key trend gaining popularity in the financial accounting advisory services market. Major companies operating in the financial accounting advisory services market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in June 2023, Numeric, a US-based financial service company, launched Numeric AI and Numeric Essentials.

Numeric AI is an AI-powered tool that enables accountants to utilize extensive language models to increase efficiency and gain more control. Numeric AI automates the drafting of flux explanations by using information from underlying general ledger transactions, account trends, and prior descriptions. Numeric Essentials is an industry-first, free close management solution that uses real-time collaboration tools to help large and small accounting teams improve their month-end close.



North America was the largest region in the financial accounting advisory services market in 2022. The regions covered in financial accounting advisory services report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the financial accounting advisory services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Spain, Canada.



Major players in the financial accounting advisory services market are

JPMorgan Chase & Co

The International Business Machines Corporation

PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PwC)

Ernst & Young Global Limited

Oracle Corporation

KPMG International Limited

SAP SE

Deloitte Consulting LLP

Capgemini SE

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

BDO International Ltd.

RSM International Limited

Nexia International

Baker Tilly US LLP

Bain & Company Inc.

AlixPartners LLP

FTI Consulting Inc.

Grant Thornton LLP

CBIZ Inc.

Protiviti Inc.

Alvarez & Marsal Holdings LLC

Crowe LLP

Plante & Moran PLLC

Armanino LLP

CohnReznick LLP

EisnerAmper LLP

MorganFranklin Consulting LLC

Sensiple Software Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Accutech Systems Corporation

Quint Group Limited.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Characteristics



3. Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Trends and Strategies



4. Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact of High Inflation on Online Therapy Services Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact on Online Therapy Services Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact on Online Therapy Services Market



5. Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Drivers and Restraints

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints of the Market

5.2. Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Historic Market Size and Growth, 2017 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2022 - 2027, 2032F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Accounting Change Services

Buy-Side Support

Bankruptcy Services

IPO Advisory Services

Financial Reporting Issue and Restatement Services

Technical Accounting

Financial Statement Preparation

Accounting Software Migration

Cash Flow Management Services

Other Types

6.2. Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

6.3. Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Personal

General Company

Listed Company

Government

Other Applications

6.4. Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail and E-Commerce

Other Industry Vertical

7. Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

