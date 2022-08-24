Global Financial Advisory Services Market to Reach $135.6 Billion by 2030

Aug 24, 2022, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Financial Advisory Services Market by Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The financial advisory services market was valued at $79.4 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $135.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.
An increase in demand for financial advisory services among SMEs and constant rise in global high-net-worth individuals boost the growth of the financial advisory services market. In addition, factors such as increasing demand for alternative investments positively, impact the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness about financial advisory services and higher dependency on traditional methods are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rising innovations in the Fintech industry and untapped potential of emerging economies are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.
The global financial advisory services market is segmented on the basis of type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of type, the market is fragmented into corporate finance, accounting, advisory, tax advisory, transaction services, risk management, and others. Depending on organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises. In terms of industry vertical, it is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, public sector, healthcare, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.
Key Market Segments
By Type
- Corporate Finance
- Accounting Advisory
- Tax Advisory
- Transaction Services
- Risk Management
- Others
By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small Medium-Sized Enterprises
By Industry Vertical
- Bfsi
- It And Telecom
- Manufacturing
- Retail And E-Commerce
- Public Sector
- Healthcare
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Market Players
- Bank of America Corporation
- BCG Group
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Morgan Stanley
- Deloitte
- mckinsey & company
- KPMG
- Pwc
- Wells Fargo & Co
Key findings of the Study
- By type, the corporate finance segment accounted for the largest global financial advisory services market share in 2020.
- By region, North America generated highest revenue in 2020.
- By industry vertical, the BFSI generated the highest revenue in 2020.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES MARKET, BY TYPE
CHAPTER 5: FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
CHAPTER 6: FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
CHAPTER 7: FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
Companies Mentioned
- Bank of America Corporation
- BCG Group
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Morgan Stanley
- Deloitte
- mckinsey & company
- KPMG
- Pwc
- Wells Fargo & Co
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fihybc
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article