Global Financial AI Announces Launch of a Specialized AI Platform for Strategy Modeling and Multi-Asset Execution

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Financial AI, LLC today announced the launch of Financial AI®, a platform for strategy modeling and execution designed to support traders, asset managers, financial advisors and institutional investors across multiple asset classes.

Financial AI® enables users to design, test, and refine trading and investment strategies using natural language prompts. The platform generates performance metrics, evaluates structural strengths and weaknesses, benchmarks results, and provides data-driven optimization recommendations. It supports a broad range of active and systematic strategies, including technical and macro-driven models, long/short equity portfolios, ETFs, options strategies, cryptocurrencies, event-driven approaches, and multi-strategy allocations.

"Our mission with Financial AI® is to democratize access to institutional-grade quantitative intelligence and portfolio modeling tools," said Pouya Taaghol, PhD, CEO and Founder of Big Data Federation. "Designed to streamline research workflows and reduce the operational burden of manual back-testing, Financial AI® empowers investors to move from ideation to systematic implementation with unprecedented speed and precision", added Taaghol.

The platform integrates research, modeling, and automated execution within a unified environment. Users can develop and iterate on customized investment frameworks while maintaining systematic implementation and risk-aware oversight. Financial AI® leverages machine learning techniques to analyze historical market data, simulate alternative configurations, and produce iterative improvements aligned with user-defined parameters, objectives and risk tolerance.

Financial AI® is currently available through a staged access program, with broader availability planned in upcoming release phases.

Global Financial AI, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Big Data Federation, Inc., serving asset managers, hedge funds, brokers, and institutional investors.

For additional information, visit https://thefinancial.ai or email [email protected].

