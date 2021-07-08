Global Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market (2020 to 2028) - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

DUBLIN, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fine pixel pitch LED displays market was valued at US$ 1,535.50 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 5,490.84 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.27% during 2020-2028.



The center-to-center distance between LED clusters or pixels is termed as pixel pitch, which is measured in millimetres; typically, fine pixel pitch is less than 3mm. Fine pixel pitch LED displays comprise tiles of closely placed arrays of LEDs. The fine pixel pitch LEDs confer superior resolution than LED displays with pixel pitch above 4 mm. Therefore, the fine pixel pitch LEDs are finding applications in different segments, including government and public, aerospace & defense, retail, and control rooms and monitoring. As per an article published in 2020 by DOIT VISION, the global fine pixel pitch LED display market is growing with time. The future market is based on regional demands, type availability, manufacturers' performance, and application range of the pixel pitch LED display screens. Owing to their superior quality and versatility, fine pixel pitch LED displays are ideal for any organization interested in upgrading their facilities.



The fine pixel pitch LED displays market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into up to 3 mm and 2 mm to 1 mm. In 2020, the 2 mm to 1 mm segment accounted for a larger market share. In terms of application, the market is categorized into broadcast screens, digital signage, control rooms and monitoring, visualization and simulation, and others. In 2020, the control rooms and monitoring segment accounted for the largest share in the market. Geographically, the global fine pixel pitch LED displays market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, the APAC segment accounted for a significant share in the global market.



According to latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, and China are some of the worst affected countries due to COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak has created significant disruptions in primary industries including electronics, semiconductor, and manufacturing. A sharp decline in the growth of mentioned industries is impacting the growth of the global fine pixel pitch LED displays market as they are the major supply sources for fine pixel pitch LED displays products and solutions. Factory shutdowns, travel bans, trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the outbreak have impacted manufacturing, supply, and sales of various LED products. However, the trend of broadcasting and awareness screen at hospitals, public places, and government offices will help in regaining the significance of fine pixel pitch LED displays post lockdown. There will be a gradual increase in the number of LED walls at public places for circulating information to combat against COVID-19, which is further expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.



Major players operating in the global carbide tools market include Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.; Daktronics; NanoLumens; PixelFLEX; SHENZHEN ABSEN OPTOELECTRONIC CO., LTD; SiliconCore Technology Inc.; Shenzhen AOTO Electronics; Unilumin; LEYARD; and NEC Display Solutions Ltd.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global fine pixel pitch LED displays market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global automated waste collection system market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing, and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Surge in Adoption of Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays in Developing Countries

5.1.2 Increasing Use of Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays in Events, Advertising, and Smart City Applications

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays and Lack of Knowledge

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Emerging Applications of Flexible LED Displays with Fine Pixel Pitch

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Ultra-Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market Overview

6.2 Global Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market, by Type (2020 and 2028)

7.3 UPTO 3mm

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 UPTO 3mm: Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 2mm to 1mm

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 2mm to 1mm: Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market, by Application (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Broadcast Screens

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Broadcast Screens: Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Digital Signage

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Digital Signage: Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Control Rooms and Monitoring

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Control Rooms and Monitoring: Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Visualization and Simulation

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Visualization and Simulation: Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Others: Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.6 South America



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Daktronics

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 NanoLumens

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 PixelFLEX

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 SHENZHEN ABSEN OPTOELECTRONIC CO.,LTD

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 SiliconCore Technology Inc.

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Shenzhen AOTO Electronics

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Unilumin

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 LEYARD

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jdajz4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

