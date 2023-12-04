Global FinFET Technology Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $97.1 Billion by 2030 - FinFET at Fulcrum of the GaN Wave with Potential to Power 5G Technology

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FinFET Technology - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global FinFET Technology Market to Reach $97.1 Billion by 2030

The global market for FinFET Technology estimated at US$26.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$97.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. 16nm / 14nm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.1% CAGR and reach US$37 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the 10nm segment is estimated at 21.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report discusses the ongoing advancements in FinFET technology, driven by the demand for smaller yet faster processors. It also provides insights into the global economic update, including the shift toward an endemic COVID-19 strategy and the impact of war and inflation on the outlook for 2023.

The competitive landscape of the FinFET technology market is analyzed, with data on the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2023. The report also assesses the competitive market presence of players worldwide in 2023, categorizing them as strong, active, niche, or trivial in the market.

Additionally, the report offers an overview of FinFET technology, highlighting its advantages and challenges. It discusses the ongoing race to replace FinFET with next-generation transistor technology and provides a comparison between FinFETs and GAAFETs (Gate-All-Around Field-Effect Transistors). Recent market activity and developments in the semiconductor industry are also included in the report.

 The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.2% CAGR

The FinFET Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.8% and 14.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.6% CAGR.

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • FinFET Architecture Moves to Smaller Node Sizes
  • FinFET Technology Stands to Gain From the Growing Prominence of High-Performance Computing (HPC)
  • Widespread Adoption of High Performance Computing (HPC) Throws the Spotlight on FinFET for its Ability to Push the Boundaries of HPC: Global Market for HPC (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031
  • Automotive Applications of FinFET Receive a Boost. Here's How & Why
  • As Feature Rich Smart Cars Reach Mainstream, Under the Spotlight is FinFET's Role in Powering High-Performance Electronics: Global Connected Vehicles (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 & 2030
  • Robust Growth of Consumer Electronics Drives Demand for Finfets
  • Bright Outlook for Consumer Electronics Bodes Well for Market Growth
  • Global Market for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031
  • FiFET Meets the Need for Powerful Processors for Edge computing
  • FinFET Technology: Building Block of the Future of High Speed Internet Connectivity
  • FinFET at Fulcrum of the GaN Wave with Potential to Power 5G Technology
  • Role of FinFET in Quantum Computing as the Innovative Concept Resets the Realm of Computing Power
  • Global Market for Quantum Computing (In US$ Million) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026 & 2028
  • Trench Fe-FinFETs Demonstrate Better Electrical Characteristics
  • FinFET Transistors are a Decent Draw for ESD Protection Designs

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 30 Featured)

  • GlobalFoundries Inc.
  • Intel Corporation
  • Mediatek, Inc.
  • NVIDIA Corp.
  • Samsung Electronics Corporation, Ltd.
  • Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC Ltd.)
  • United Microelectronics Corporation
  • Xilinx Inc. (Advanced Micro Devices)

