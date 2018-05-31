Global Fingerprint Sensor Market 2018-2023: Proliferation of Fingerprint Sensors in Smartphones and Other Consumer Electronics

The overall fingerprint sensor market is expected to grow from USD 4.25 Billion in 2018 to USD 8.80 Billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 15.66%

The proliferation of fingerprint sensors in smartphones and other consumer electronics, government support for the adoption of fingerprint sensors, and use of biometrics in mobile commerce are the key factors driving the growth of this market.

A fingerprint sensor is a biometric security device that combines hardware and software techniques to identify the fingerprint scans of an individual to identify and authenticate an individual to, ultimately, grant or deny access to a computer system or a physical facility. Fingerprint sensors capture a digital image of the fingerprint pattern called a live scan, which is digitally processed to create a biometric template stored and used for matching the patterns.

The fingerprint sensor market has been segmented, on the basis of technology, into capacitive, optical, thermal, and others. The market for optical fingerprint sensors is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Optical sensors capture fingerprint images by capturing light and converting it into electrical signals that are used to create the fingerprint image. The growing trend of bezel-less screens in smartphones has led the smartphone makers to develop innovative technologies for fingerprint sensors that occupy less space. This led to the development of in-display fingerprint sensors wherein the sensors are embedded under the display of the devices and users have to touch the phone display to authenticate and unlock the phone. The adoption of in-display fingerprint sensors by smartphone companies is expected to fuel the fingerprint sensor market.

The fingerprint sensor market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is the fastest-growing market for fingerprint sensors. The rise in disposable income in APAC countries has led to the increase in the demand and use of smartphones and laptops, which, in turn, has increased the growth of fingerprint sensor market in this region. The increasing penetration of fingerprint sensors and the influx of global players, along with the emergence of native players, are contributing to the growth of the market. As a result, APAC holds a significant share of the overall fingerprint sensor market.

Key players in the market include Apple (US), Synaptics (US), Fingerprint Cards (Sweden), Goodix (China), IDEMIA (France), Egis Technology (Taiwan), NEXT Biometrics (Norway), Anviz Global (US), IDEX ASA (Norway), and Gemalto (Netherlands).



