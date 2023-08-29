Global Finite Element Analysis Market Set to Reach $12 Billion by 2030 with a Strong CAGR of 10.7%

29 Aug, 2023, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Finite Element Analysis Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global finite element analysis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.7% to reach $12 billion in 2030 from $5.8 billion in 2023.
This report on global finite element analysis market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global finite element analysis market by segmenting the market based on component, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the finite element analysis market are provided in this report. The publisher believes that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Integration in Manufacturing Process
- Increasing Demand for Stimulation Software
Challenges
- Availability of Open-Source Software
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Component
- Software
- Services
by Deployment
- Cloud
- On-premise
by Enterprise Size
- Software
- Services
by Industry Vertical
- Aerospace & Defense
- Automotive
- Electrical & Electronics
- Others
Companies Mentioned
- Altair ENgineering Inc.
- Aspen Technology
- Autodesk Inc.
- BETA CAE Systems
- COSMOL
- Dassault Systemes
- ESI Group
- IBM Corporation
- MSC Software Corporation
- Siemens PLM Software Inc.
- Simutech Group
- Synopsys Inc
