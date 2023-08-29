Global Finite Element Analysis Market Set to Reach $12 Billion by 2030 with a Strong CAGR of 10.7%

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Finite Element Analysis Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global finite element analysis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.7% to reach $12 billion in 2030 from $5.8 billion in 2023.

This report on global finite element analysis market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global finite element analysis market by segmenting the market based on component, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the finite element analysis market are provided in this report. The publisher believes that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Integration in Manufacturing Process

Increasing Demand for Stimulation Software

Challenges

Availability of Open-Source Software

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Component

Software

Services

by Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

by Enterprise Size

Software

Services

by Industry Vertical

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Companies Mentioned

Altair ENgineering Inc.

Aspen Technology

Autodesk Inc.

BETA CAE Systems

COSMOL

Dassault Systemes

ESI Group

IBM Corporation

MSC Software Corporation

Siemens PLM Software Inc.

Simutech Group

Synopsys Inc

