Global fintech Ascenda announces partnership with Axis Bank to power its new Points & Miles Transfer Program

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascenda, the world leader in powering global rewards card and payment value propositions for financial brands, today announced its partnership with Axis Bank, India's third largest private sector bank to power their innovative new rewards program.

Axis Bank, with a presence of 4,760 branches in India across 2,676 cities and towns, is going to leverage Ascenda's premium rewards infrastructure and points exchange marketplace to produce a unique proposition targeting the ever increasing premium traveler segment.

Speaking on this announcement, Sanjeev Moghe, President & Head- Cards & Payments, Axis Bank, said, "We have been continuously working on innovation-led partnership models to strengthen value propositions for customers and deliver premium benefits at convenience. In this endeavour, we are delighted to have partnered with Ascenda to power our innovative rewards program. We have observed that the travel segment is a high engagement area for our customers and our best-in-class rewards proposition will add an immense value to our customers' travel plans."

James Cooper, VP of Partnerships & Marketing at Ascenda, added: "We're proud to announce this partnership and are delighted to be working with Axis Bank, enabling their growth in the Indian premium card market at a time when travel is rebounding in such fantastic fashion."

About Ascenda

Ascenda is the global technology company that makes banking & payments rewarding - delivering digitally native, intuitive and easy-to-deploy rewards infrastructure that enable brands to grow revenue and build deeper customer connections across the entire financial relationship.

Ascenda serves financial services clients in more than 40 markets, from traditional top-tier players to disruptive fintechs, including brands such as HSBC, American Express, Capital One, Brex, Virgin Money, Visa, ICBC and Standard Chartered.

For more information about Ascenda, please visit ascendaloyalty.com

About Axis Bank:

Axis Bank is the third largest private sector bank in India. Axis Bank offers the entire spectrum of services to customer segments covering Large and Mid-Corporates, SME, Agriculture and Retail Businesses. With its 4,760 domestic branches (including extension counters) and 16,043 ATMs across the country as on 30th September 2022, the network of Axis Bank spreads across 2,676 cities and towns, enabling the Bank to reach out to a large cross-section of customers with an array of products and services. The Axis Group includes Axis Mutual Fund, Axis Securities Ltd., Axis Finance, Axis Trustee, Axis Capital, A.TReDS Ltd., Freecharge and Axis Bank Foundation.

Click here to learn more about the Axis Bank Points/Miles Transfer Program

For further information on Axis Bank, please refer to the website: https://www.axisbank.com

