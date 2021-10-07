Global FinTech Blockchain Markets to 2028 - Increasing Demand for Know Your Customer (KYC) System on Blockchain Platforms

Oct 07, 2021, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FinTech Blockchain Market by Application, Provider, Organization Size, and Business Domain - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global FinTech Blockchain Market is expected to reach $36.04 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 59.9% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.
The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing need for faster, cheaper cross-border payment systems, higher compatibility with the financial services industry ecosystem, and growing demand for complete security mechanisms are the key factors driving the growth of the FinTech blockchain market.
Based on application, the cross-border payment, clearing, and settlement segment is expected to be the largest segment in terms of market share during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing risk of fraud in the payment pathway, rising demand for superior payment experience, clarity in payment systems, and growing need to reduce transaction costs.
Based on organization size, the small & medium enterprises segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of FinTech blockchain solutions is gaining popularity among small and medium-scale enterprises. Small & medium enterprises are gradually moving towards FinTech blockchain infrastructure, and this trend is expected to grow multifold in the coming years.
Based on provider, in 2021, the middleware and service providers segment is estimated to command the largest share of the FinTech blockchain market. The increasing demand for smart contract services, the growing adoption of sophisticated middleware security solutions, the rising need for account aggregation & financial wellness are the key factors driving the growth of the middleware and service provider segment.
In 2021, Asia-Pacific is estimated to command the largest share of the FinTech blockchain market.
However, North America is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies across a wide range of industries in and supporting government initiatives across the region and investments by major FinTech blockchain companies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of Covid-19 on the Fintech Blockchain Market
5. Market Insights
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Drivers
5.2.1.1. Growing Need for Faster and Cheaper Cross-Border Payment Systems
5.2.1.2. High Security and Reliability Standards
5.2.1.3. Growing Demand for Regulated Trading Platform
5.2.1.4. Increasing Demand for Know Your Customer (KYC) System on Blockchain Platform
5.2.2. Restraints
5.2.2.1. Lack of Balanced Regulatory Framework for Blockchain Applications
5.2.3. Opportunities
5.2.3.1. Growing Need for the Enhancement of Customer Experience in Global Businesses
5.2.3.2. Growing Demand for Secure Digital Payment System that Removes the Need for Intermediaries
5.2.4. Challenges
5.2.4.1. Security, Privacy, and Control Issues
5.2.5. Trends
5.2.5.1. Growing Dlt-Offerings by Non-traditional Financial Institutions
5.2.5.2. Digital-Only Banks
5.3. Case Study
6. Fintech Blockchain Market, by Application
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Cross-Border Payments, Clearing, and Settlement
6.3. Smart Contract
6.4. Exchanges and Remittance
6.5. Compliance Management/Know Your Customer
6.6. Identity Management
6.7. Other Applications
7. Fintech Blockchain Market, by Provider
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Middleware and Service Providers
7.3. Infrastructure and Base Protocols Providers
7.4. Application and Solutions Providers
8. Fintech Blockchain Market, by Organization Size
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Large Enterprises
8.3. Small & Medium Enterprises
9. Fintech Blockchain Market, by Business Domain
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Payments
9.3. Insurance
9.4. Capital Markets
9.5. Commercial Banking
9.6. Regulatory Compliance
9.7. Trade & Supply Chain Finance
9.8. Risk Management
10. Fintech Blockchain Market, by Geography
10.1. Introduction
10.2. North America
10.2.1. U.S.
10.2.2. Canada
10.3. Europe
10.3.1. U.K.
10.3.2. Germany
10.3.3. France
10.3.4. Italy
10.3.5. Spain
10.3.6. Switzerland
10.3.7. Rest of Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.4.1. China
10.4.2. Japan
10.4.3. Singapore
10.4.4. Australia
10.4.5. South Korea
10.4.6. India
10.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5. Latin America
10.5.1. Brazil
10.5.2. Mexico
10.5.3. Rest of Latin America
10.6. Middle East & Africa
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Key Growth Strategies
11.3. Competitive Benchmarking
11.4. Market Share Analysis (2020)
12. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Development)
12.1. IBM Corporation
12.2. Coinbase
12.3. Ripple
12.4. Accenture PLC
12.5. Salt Blockchain, Inc.
12.6. Gemini Trust Company, LLC
12.7. Circle Internet Financial Limited
12.8. Celsius Lending LLC
12.9. Bitgo
12.10. Blockchain.Com
12.11. Oracle Corporation
12.12. Chainalysis, Inc.
12.13. Maker Dao
12.14. Robinhood
12.15. Trusttoken
12.16. J.P. Morgan
12.17. Morgan Stanley
12.18. the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
12.19. Axoni
12.20. Token, Inc.
12.21. Amazon Web Services (Subsidiary of Amazon.Com, Inc.)
