Global Fintech Firm Joins Hands with Opus Technologies for a Multi-Year Switch Transformation Deal to Achieve Payment Modernization

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus Technologies secured a turnkey Payment Switch Transformation deal with a leading financial technology giant to bolster modernization.

Opus Technologies made a long-term deal with the leading Fortune 500 fintech company, looking to modernize its switch infrastructure to a highly customized scalable solution. Opus Technologies developed a turnkey solution using its deep payments expertise to align with the client's business priorities. As part of this multi-year, multimillion-dollar deal, Opus is committed to developing an in-house solution working with the client's captive team.

The fintech giant was looking for a solution that would be scalable, cost-effective, and cater to specific future growth needs of payment processing. The only way to achieve this feat was to collaborate with a competent player in the payments industry, such as Opus Technologies, who has in-depth knowledge and adequate testimonials.

"While our goal is to empower our customers financially and provide seamless customer service, we sought a partner with technical expertise and deep domain knowledge. Opus built a tailor-made solution for us to enhance our existing base code and shall continue to develop it for our future transformation needs. This will help us build a robust payment processing infrastructure to serve our customers better." said the group CTO of the global fintech client.

Praveen TM, CEO of Opus Technologies, says, "We have successfully partnered with the client to develop a robust and scalable solution while considering all aspects of payment modernization as the key focus area. Our client explored various build vs. buy options, and the Opus team conducted in-depth research to understand their needs and provide an end-to-end solution. We developed an avant-garde solution that is cost-effective and serves the purpose. Furthermore, Opus knew what to prioritize, how to develop the solution roadmap, and how to execute this project within a fixed timeframe. This successful partnership demonstrates Opus Technologies' ability to deliver cutting-edge payment solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients."

About Opus Technologies:

With nearly three decades of experience, Opus Technologies is a global provider of outcome-driven payment strategies. Opus combines its deep technology proficiency with unmatched domain expertise in payments and FinTech to deliver unparalleled quality and value in its work.

