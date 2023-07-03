Global Fintech Market Research 2023: A Bundled Research Offering of 5 Reports

News provided by

Research and Markets

03 Jul, 2023, 06:00 ET

DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fintech Market Research Subscription 2023: Market Forecasts, Market Sectors, Market Driving Forces, Regional Analysis, and Leading Companies Analysis" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The subscription includes access to five market studies (156 to 225 pages each) and 26 smaller market reports (35 pages each) for one year.

Fintech is comprised of computer programs and technology used to further automate banking and financial services. Fintech is one of the fastest-growing technology areas because it leverages AI to implement automation.

The use of digital payment solutions is accelerating. The need for the development of FinTech technologies is evolving from the increased demand for digital-based solutions. The expansion of e-commerce, omnichannel, and contactless payment solutions has accelerated. The number of digital payment transactions is anticipated to continue to grow.

An increasing percentage of digital payment transactions are being facilitated through emerging technologies. As a result, an increasing portion of future capital investment supports the development of new and emerging technologies, including technology modernization, innovation, and integration through strategic partnerships.

New markets continue to develop and expand in areas that have adopted digital transactions to replace paper-based transactions. Education, government, and healthcare manage recurring payments and B2B payments digitally. Markets continue to be impacted by transactions as migration to digital-based solutions occurs.

Development of new services and technologies, the emergence of new vertical markets, and continued expansion of technology-enabled e-commerce portend market growth. Omnichannel solutions are evolving. Scale expands market reach through cloud-based capabilities and strategic partnerships.

Full studies include Market Definition, Market Dynamics, Market Share, Market Forecasts, Market Sectors, Market Driving Forces, Regional Analysis, and Leading Company Analysis.

These reports are between 156 to 225 pages and are on the following topics:

  1. AI and FinTech
  2. CBDC
  3. Blockchain
  4. Smart Contracts
  5. Crypto Currency

Smaller market management reports include market dynamics, market share, market forecasts, market driving forces, and regional analysis.

These reports are 35 pages each, packaged in groups of four, and on the following topics:

1. AI in the Banking Industry
2. Artificial Intelligence in Finance
3. Financial Services Industry-Specific Cloud.
4. Largest Fintech Companies
5. Digital Payments
6. Digital Assets & Regulations
7. Cryptocurrencies
8. Crypto tokens
9. NFT non-fungible tokens
10. ChatGPT programming in Python and others
11. Blockchain and DeFi
12. Web 3.0
13. Defi
14. EdTech
15. Cybersecurity
16. Fintech Projects
17. Blockchain and Cloud
18. Open Banking
19. Fintech and Middleware Messaging
20. Top 10 Crypto Fintech Companies
21. Top 10 Token Fintech Companies
22. Top 10 Fintech Banks
23. Top 10 Fintech Credit Card Companies
24. Top 10 Fintech Infrastructure Companies
25. Top 10 Fintech Tech Companies
26. Top 10 Wealthtech Fintech Companies

Key Topics Covered:

Sample Table of Contents: FinTech: Market Strategies and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2023-2029

1. Fintech Market Description and Market Dynamics
1.1 Payments Led the Last Era
1.2 FinTech Businesses in the Developed World
1.3 FinTech Businesses in the Under-Developed World
1.4 Regulators Must Be Proactive, Not Indifferent

2. FinTech Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Regional Analysis, and Market Segments
2.1 FinTech Market Growth Factors
2.2 FinTech Market Shares
2.3 FinTech Market Forecasts
2.4 FinTech Market Segments
2.4.1 Subscriptions/Fee
2.4.2 Robo-advisors
2.4.3 Third parties
2.4.4 Advertising
2.4.5 Data
2.4.6 APIs
2.5 FinTech Regional Analysis
2.5.1 US
2.5.2 Europe
2.5.3 Lithuania.
2.5.4 China
2.5.5 APAC

3. Fintech Investors, Technology, and Regulation
3.1 FinTech AI Technology
3.2 Investors / Consumer FinTech Apps
3.3 Late-Stage FinTech
3.4 FinTech Regulation
3.5 Crypto Tax Collection

4. FinTech Company Positioning
4.1 FinTech Financial Sectors
4.1.1 Top Fintech Stats
4.1.2 Fintech Industry Size Including Investments
4.2 Number Of FinTech Startups
4.2.1 Fintech Investment Statistics
4.2.2 VC Fintech Funding

5. Selected Leading FinTech Companies
5.1 Visa
5.2 Mastercard
5.3 Tencent
5.3.1 TenPay
5.4 Stripe
5.5 Adyen
5.6 Klarna
5.7 Varo
5.8 PayPal
5.9 Venmo
5.10 Alipay
5.11 Chinapay

6. Selected Smaller FinTech Companies
6.1 Creative Juice
6.2 Chipper Cash
6.3 EverScale
6.4 L4S
6.5 iCapital
6.6 Robinhood
6.7 PayPal
6.8 Plaid
6.9 Coinbase
6.10 Revolut
6.11 Fiserv
6.12 Mayfair
6.13 9fin
6.14 T-REX
6.15 Opto Investments
6.16 Pinwheel
6.17 Pontera
6.18 Rho
6.19 Circle
6.20 Tegus
6.21 Teampay

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h4v7ap

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Women's Sport in Numbers Market Report 2023: Women's IPL Predicted to Become Biggest Women's Cricket Property in the World

Final Days to Register: 5 Day Cardiac Environmental Misadventures Conference with Focus on Unfortunate Misdiagnoses (Florida, United States - July 24-28, 2023)

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.