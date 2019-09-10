Global FinTech Markets, 2018-2019 & Forecasts to 2024 - Major Players are Baixin Bank, Fidor Bank, Monese, Affirm, Amazon, PayPal, Paytm, Friendsurance, Anodot, and GoodData

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FinTech: Investment, Innovation, Ideology and Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fintech industry is thriving globally. These developments have the potential to enhance as well as disrupt traditional financial markets through the provision of innovative, streamlined products and services. Many of the world's top financial institutions as well as a large number of start-ups have been involved in the process of creating these new technologies.



Banks and other traditional financial institutions are widely perceived as being on the defensive, but also enjoy significant competitive advantages in the fintech market. Legacy financial institutions, new players in the financial markets, technology providers, and investors need to understand these trends in order to prosper in the fintech arena.



The fintech sector includes provider and users of software and services in various subsectors, including retail banking, lending, payments, wealth management, insurance, regulatory compliance, and data analytics. This diversity makes it difficult to estimate fintech's overall global value in a way that makes sense, due to the problem of finding an overall common denominator.



For example, it is most convenient to value the consumer banking subsector in terms of bank revenues, lending in terms of loan originations, investment advice in terms of assets under management, insurance in terms of the amount of insurance underwritten, and so on. All of these values can be expressed in money terms, of course, but they represent fundamentally different concepts.



The Report Includes:

28 data tables and 12 additional tables

An overview of the global market for fintech and discussion of investment structure, innovation, ideology, and technology within the industry

Analysis of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the five-year period through 2024

Knowledge about recent and expected future developments in the fintech field, their market impact and their implications for the financial services industry

Information on how fintech will enhance as well as disrupt the traditional financial markets through the provision of innovative, streamlined products and services

Comprehensive company profiles of major players, including Baixin Bank , Fidor Bank, Monese, Affirm, Inc., Amazon Pay, PayPal, Inc., Paytm, Friendsurance, Anodot, and GoodData

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Definitions

Fintech

The Fintech Ecosystem

Providers

User Segments

Influencers

Product Segments

Consumer Banking

Lending and Financing

Payments

Financial Planning, Investments and Wealth Management

Insurance

Regtech

Data Analytics

Market Drivers/Challenges

Technologies

Infrastructure

Economic/Demographic/Social

Other Factors

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Segment

Consumer Banking

Types of Services



Value Proposition



Business Models



Providers



Market

Lending and Financing

Types of Products



Value Proposition



Business Models



Providers



Market

Payments

Types of Products



Value Proposition



Business Models



Providers



Market

Financial Planning, Investment and Wealth Management

Types of Products



Value Proposition



Business Models



Providers



Market

Insurtech

Value Proposition



Business Models



Providers



Market

Regtech

Types of Product



Value Proposition



Business Models



Providers



Market

Data Analytics

Products



Value Proposition



Business Models



Providers



Market

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region

Summary

Consumer Banking

North America

EU/EFTA

Asia-Pacific

Latin America and the Caribbean

and the Africa / Middle East

/ Russia /CIS

/CIS South Asia

Lending and Financing

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America and the Caribbean

and the Russia /CIS

/CIS Africa / Middle East

/ South Asia

Payments

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America and the Caribbean

and the Russia /CIS

/CIS Africa and the Middle East

and the South Asia

Financial Planning, Investment and Wealth Management

Insurtech

Regtech

Data Analytics

Chapter 6 Company Profiles

Consumer Banks

Ally Bank

Altyn Bank JSC

Atom Bank

Axos Bank

Baixin Bank

Bank5 Connect

Bankmobile

Cbd Now

Chime Bank

Digibank

Discover Bank

Fidor Bank Ag

Finn

First Direct

First Internet Bank Of Indiana

Gobank

Hellopaisa

Hello Bank!

Igobanking

Jibun Bank

K-Bank

Kakaobank

Koho Financial Inc.

Kudimoney

Mashreq Neo

Monese

Monzo Bank Ltd.

Motus Bank

Movencorp Inc.

Mybank

N26 Bank Gmbh

Osper Bank

Pepper

Radius Bank

Revolut Ltd.

Simple

Simplii Financial

Starling Bank

Tandem Bank Ltd.

Tangerine Bank

Tinkoff Bank

Tymebank

Webank

Wema Bank Plc

Lenders

Affirm, Inc.

Avant, Llc

Best Egg

Better Mortgage Corp.

Capital Float

China Rapid Finance

College Avenue Student Loans

Commonbond, Inc.

Earnest Inc.

Funding Circle

Greensky

Kabbage

Lendingclub

Lendinghome Corp.

Lendingpoint

Paypal Working Capital

Prosper Marketplace

Social Finance, Inc.

Square Capital

Tala

Upstart

Payments

Amazon Payments, Inc.

Apple Pay

Bitpay

Dwolla

Google Pay

Instamojo

Mycelium Technologies Ltd.

Paypal, Inc.

Paytm

Payu

Samsung Pay

Shopify Inc.

Square, Inc.

Stripe, Inc.

Venmo

Zelle

Financial Planning, Investment and Wealth Management

Acorns Grow Inc.

Advizr

Anglellist, Llc

Betterment Llc

Blooom Inc.

Circleup

Crowdfunder, Inc.

Digit

Firstrade

Futureadvisor

Goodbudget

M1 Finance

Mint

Personal Capital

Robinhood Financial Llc

Tipranks

Insurtech

Bima

Bought By Many Ltd.

Brolly

Claim Di

Esure Group Plc

Fitsense

Friendsurance

Guevara

Inspeer

Insuresoft

Insurify

Insurity, Inc.

Ladder Financial, Inc.

Lemonade Insurance Co.

Metromile

Miedge

Milewise

Oscar

Premfina

Root Insurance

Tongjubao

Trov Insurance Solutions Llc

Regtech

360Factor, Inc.

Alacra Inc.

Algodynamyx

Arachnys Information Services Ltd.

Chainalysis Inc.

Dex Data Explorers Bv

Duedil Ltd.

Funds-Axis

Know Your Customer

Merlon Intelligence

Provenir

Regtek Solutions

Trulioo

Data Analytics

Anodot

Behavox Ltd.

Centrifuge Analytics

Demystdata

Digital Reasoning

Eidosearch

Gooddata

Grow

Harvesting

Mindbridge Analytics Inc.

Peeriq

Personetics Technologies

Qineqt

Quid, Inc.

Ravenpack

Refinitiv

Revolutioncredit

Zestfinance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w4p7b3





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

