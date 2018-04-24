Global Fire Alarm Equipment Markets 2016-2018 & 2024

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Fire Alarm Equipment in US$ by the following Product Groups/Segments:

Fire Alarm Panels

Conventional Fire Alarm Panels

Addressable Control Panels

Voice Evacuation Systems

Fire Alarm Devices

Annunciators

Notification Devices

Manual Pull Stations

The report profiles 109 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Ampac Technologies ( Australia )

) Bosch Security Systems, Inc. (US)

Cooper Safety, Inc. (US)

Fenwal Controls of Japan , Ltd. ( Japan )

, Ltd. ( ) Gentex Corporation (US)

Hochiki Corporation ( Japan )

) Hochiki America Corporation (US)

Honeywell Life Safety (US)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (US)

The Nittan Group (UK)

Nohmi Bosai Ltd. ( Japan )

) Panasonic Eco-Solutions Nordic AB ( Sweden )

) Siemens Building Technologies Group ( Switzerland )

) Space Age Electronics, Inc. (US)

Tyco International Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) SimplexGrinnell LP (US)

United Technologies Corporation (US)

Key Topics Covered:



1.OUTLOOK



Security Systems

Fire Alarm Equipment Market

A Curtain Raiser

Key End-Use Markets

An Overview

Non-Residential Buildings

Residential Buildings

Current & Future Analysis

Analysis by Geography

Analysis by Segment

Impact of 2007-2009 Recession in Retrospect



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW & TRENDS



Emerging Economies to Turbo Charge Future Growth in Alarm Monitoring Market

Present Status of the Construction Industry and its Impact on Fire Alarm Equipment Demand

Developing Markets to Drive Global Growth of the Construction Industry

Heightening Awareness of Safety and Security

A Key Driver

Product Innovation Paves the Way for Advanced and Sophisticated Equipment

Additional Technology Breakthroughs

Wireless Fire Alarm & Detection Systems Gains Prominence

Transition towards Cost-Effective and Affordable Solutions

A Boon for Consumers and Manufacturers Alike

Monitoring Equipment

Within the Reach of the Common Man

Demand in Fire Alarm Equipment Market Driven By Regulatory Forces

False Alarms: A Challenge to Reckon With

Competitive Scenario

Summary of Key Products and Brands of Leading Players in the Fire Protection Market

Regulatory Scenario

Standards and Regulations

Their Prominence in the Global Fire Alarm Market

Building Codes & Their Role in the Fire Alarm Industry

Building Codes & The Disparities Shrouding Them



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Fire Alarm System

Fire Alarm Equipment

Fire Alarm Panels

Conventional System

Conventional Fire Alarm Panels

Addressable System

Addressable Control Panels

Voice Evacuation Systems

Evolution of Voice Evacuation System

Fire Alarm Devices

Annunciators

Notification Devices

Audible Alarms

Visual Alarms

Development of Strobes

Audible Visual Alarms

Manual Pull Stations



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS



LICHFIELD Unveils New Series of Conventional Fire Alarm

APEM Launches the QS Series of Snap-in Panel Mounted LED Indicators

Notifier Releases Enhanced Fire Pearl Alarm System

System Sensor Releases New Series of Combination CO/Smoke Detector and Integration Module

ESP Elite Security Launches New Conventional Fore Alarm Kit

Johnson Controls to Launch Updated Version of the P2000 Security Management System

Qatar Distribution Company Launches Unique Video Fire Detector System

Gamewell-FCI Launches the S3 Series of Fire Alarm Control Panels

Tyco to Launch New Addressable Fore Detection Solution

Fireboy-Xintex Launches New-Approved Fire Detection Systems

MICROPACK Introduces Enhanced Visual Flame Detector

Silent Knight Releases Improved Fire Alarm and Emergency Communications System

Discount Fire Supplies Unveils New Enhanced Fire Alarm Systems



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

FIRE SECURITY SYSTEMS Takes Over KBS Passive Fire

Comvest Investment Acquires UTC

Hochiki Takes Over Kentec Electronics



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/72gpzp/global_fire_alarm?w=5





