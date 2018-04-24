Global Fire Alarm Equipment Markets 2016-2018 & 2024

DUBLIN, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Fire Alarm Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Fire Alarm Equipment in US$ by the following Product Groups/Segments:
Fire Alarm Panels
- Conventional Fire Alarm Panels
- Addressable Control Panels
- Voice Evacuation Systems
Fire Alarm Devices
- Annunciators
- Notification Devices
- Manual Pull Stations
The report profiles 109 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Ampac Technologies (Australia)
- Bosch Security Systems, Inc. (US)
- Cooper Safety, Inc. (US)
- Fenwal Controls of Japan, Ltd. (Japan)
- Gentex Corporation (US)
- Hochiki Corporation (Japan)
- Hochiki America Corporation (US)
- Honeywell Life Safety (US)
- Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (US)
- The Nittan Group (UK)
- Nohmi Bosai Ltd. (Japan)
- Panasonic Eco-Solutions Nordic AB (Sweden)
- Siemens Building Technologies Group (Switzerland)
- Space Age Electronics, Inc. (US)
- Tyco International Ltd. (Switzerland)
- SimplexGrinnell LP (US)
- United Technologies Corporation (US)
Key Topics Covered:
1.OUTLOOK
Security Systems
Fire Alarm Equipment Market
A Curtain Raiser
Key End-Use Markets
An Overview
Non-Residential Buildings
Residential Buildings
Current & Future Analysis
Analysis by Geography
Analysis by Segment
Impact of 2007-2009 Recession in Retrospect
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW & TRENDS
Emerging Economies to Turbo Charge Future Growth in Alarm Monitoring Market
Present Status of the Construction Industry and its Impact on Fire Alarm Equipment Demand
Developing Markets to Drive Global Growth of the Construction Industry
Heightening Awareness of Safety and Security
A Key Driver
Product Innovation Paves the Way for Advanced and Sophisticated Equipment
Additional Technology Breakthroughs
Wireless Fire Alarm & Detection Systems Gains Prominence
Transition towards Cost-Effective and Affordable Solutions
A Boon for Consumers and Manufacturers Alike
Monitoring Equipment
Within the Reach of the Common Man
Demand in Fire Alarm Equipment Market Driven By Regulatory Forces
False Alarms: A Challenge to Reckon With
Competitive Scenario
Summary of Key Products and Brands of Leading Players in the Fire Protection Market
Regulatory Scenario
Standards and Regulations
Their Prominence in the Global Fire Alarm Market
Building Codes & Their Role in the Fire Alarm Industry
Building Codes & The Disparities Shrouding Them
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Fire Alarm System
Fire Alarm Equipment
Fire Alarm Panels
Conventional System
Conventional Fire Alarm Panels
Addressable System
Addressable Control Panels
Voice Evacuation Systems
Evolution of Voice Evacuation System
Fire Alarm Devices
Annunciators
Notification Devices
Audible Alarms
Visual Alarms
Development of Strobes
Audible Visual Alarms
Manual Pull Stations
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
LICHFIELD Unveils New Series of Conventional Fire Alarm
APEM Launches the QS Series of Snap-in Panel Mounted LED Indicators
Notifier Releases Enhanced Fire Pearl Alarm System
System Sensor Releases New Series of Combination CO/Smoke Detector and Integration Module
ESP Elite Security Launches New Conventional Fore Alarm Kit
Johnson Controls to Launch Updated Version of the P2000 Security Management System
Qatar Distribution Company Launches Unique Video Fire Detector System
Gamewell-FCI Launches the S3 Series of Fire Alarm Control Panels
Tyco to Launch New Addressable Fore Detection Solution
Fireboy-Xintex Launches New-Approved Fire Detection Systems
MICROPACK Introduces Enhanced Visual Flame Detector
Silent Knight Releases Improved Fire Alarm and Emergency Communications System
Discount Fire Supplies Unveils New Enhanced Fire Alarm Systems
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
FIRE SECURITY SYSTEMS Takes Over KBS Passive Fire
Comvest Investment Acquires UTC
Hochiki Takes Over Kentec Electronics
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 127 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 143)
- The United States (44)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (6)
- Europe (63)
- France (3)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (40)
- Rest of Europe (18)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21)
- Middle East (4)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/72gpzp/global_fire_alarm?w=5
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fire-alarm-equipment-markets-2016-2018--2024-300635295.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
