Global Fire Extinguishers Industry Analysis Report 2023: Rising Investments in Real Estate Projects Extend New Opportunities - Forecasts to 2030

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fire Extinguishers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Fire Extinguishers Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2030
In 2022, the global market for fire extinguishers was valued at approximately $5.2 billion. It is anticipated to expand to around $9.7 billion by 2030, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during the period from 2022 to 2030.
This market analysis encompasses various fire extinguisher types, including dry chemical & dry powder, carbon dioxide, foam-based, and other product variants. These cater to a wide range of applications, such as portable, trolley-mounted, industrial, commercial, and other end-uses. This report serves as a valuable resource for industry professionals and decision-makers who seek insights into historical, current, and future trends in the fire extinguisher market.
Specifically, the dry chemical & dry powder segment, as analyzed in this report, is expected to achieve a CAGR of 7.9% and reach a market value of $6.4 billion by the end of the analysis period. The carbon dioxide segment is also projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% over the next eight years.
The United States market is estimated to be worth $1.5 billion, while China is forecasted to experience a CAGR of 9.7%, resulting in a market size of approximately $1.8 billion by 2030.
This comprehensive report offers an in-depth examination of the global fire extinguisher market across various geographical regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The analysis provides annual sales projections from 2022 to 2030, along with historical data from 2014 to 2021. Furthermore, it offers a 16-year perspective covering the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.
Notable geographic markets in this analysis include Japan and Canada, both forecasted to grow at rates of 6.1% and 8%, respectively, over the period from 2022 to 2030. Within Europe, Germany is also anticipated to experience growth at an approximate CAGR of 6%.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Fire Extinguishers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Market Direction in Fire Protection Systems Market Remain Strongly Influenced by Trends in the Construction Sector
- Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Fire Safety & Security: An Introductory Prelude
- Manual & Automatic Technologies for Comprehensive Fire Safety Strategy: A Snapshot
- Fire Extinguishers: A Prominent Segment in Safety and Security Industry
- Types of Fire and Technologies to Counter Them
- Fire Extinguishing Agents
- Fire Extinguisher Types: Based on Agents
- Market Outlook
- Developing Countries Lend Traction
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Inclination towards Safety and Security Boosts the Demand for Fire Extinguishers
- Percentage Distribution of Causes of Fire: 2020
- Percentage Distribution of Causes of Fires at Home: 2020
- Select Fire Event Related Stats Highlighting the Importance of Fire Extinguishers
- Property Damage (In US$ Billion) in the US Caused by Structure Fires for the Years 2010-2019
- Steady Increase in Government Expenditure on Fire Protection Services Boosts Market Prospects f: UK Government Expenditure (In Billion GBP) on Fire Protection Services for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019
- Implementation of Stringent Regulations and Policies Boost Growth
- Drones Emerge as Highly Flexible Firefighting Medium for Wildfires
- Amount of Land Burned in Million Acres in te US Due to Wildfires: 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, and 2020
- Number of Large scale Fires in Europe: March 2021 - August 2021
- Drone Technology Stays Ahead in Race to Deal with High-Rise Fires
- Damage Distribution to High-Rise Structures by Type
- Completions of 200-Meter-Plus Buildings: 2010-2021
- Recovery in Recovery in Construction Activity Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Global Construction Spending in US$ Trillion: 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, and 2035
- Rising Investments in Real Estate Projects Extend New Opportunities
- Wheeled Fire Extinguishers Ideal for Large Construction Sites
- Mounting Burden of Building Fires Widens Demand
- Growing Emphasis on Type Specific Fire Extinguishers
- Healthcare Facilities Increasingly Integrate Fire Extinguishers in Building Security Mix
- Fire Extinguishers Assume Critical Importance in Industrial Manufacturing Sites
- Warehouses & Logistics Sites Prioritize Fire Extinguishers to Avoid Inventory Losses
- Smart Cities to Drive Future Growth
- Global Smart City Investments (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2024, 2027
- Growing Role of Fire Extinguishers in Data Centers
- Global Data centers Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Fire Safety Remains an Integral Part of Modern Data Centers
- Urbanization: A Key Growth Driver
- World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Fire Extinguishers in RVs: A Growing Segment
- Rising Need for Fire Extinguishers for Commercial Kitchens
- IoT-Ready Fire Extinguishers Come to the Fore
- Emphasis on Leveraging New Technologies Bodes Well
- Promising Technologies Trending Big in Fire Extinguishers Space
- Select Innovative Products
- Sonic Fire Extinguisher: An Innovative Offering
- Universal Feuerloschgerate Develops Fire Extinguisher with IoT Sensor Technology
- en-gauge Fire Extinguishers with High Reliability
- F.A.C.E Features Self-Activation Capability
- Elide Fire USA Develops Elide Fire Extinguishing Ball
- Portable Fire Extinguisher & Water Can: The Power of Two to Douse Small Fires
- Throwable Fire Extinguisher
- Oval Fire Extinguishers
- Industry Witnesses Rise of Eco-Friendly Fire Extinguishing Solutions
- Clean Fire Extinguishing Agents
- Fluorine-Free Foams (F3)
- Water Mist Suppression Systems
- Plant-based Sustainable Fire Extinguishers to Douse Concerns over Greenhouse Gases
- CASP Aerospace Introduces Eco-friendly 375H673 Portable Fire Extinguishers
- US Military Bets on NIST Solution to Douse Vehicle & Aircraft Fires with Eco-Friendly Chemicals
- Rise of Human-Safe Fire Extinguishers that are Good for Environment
- Product Labeling Inextricably Linked to Fire Extinguisher Brand Recognition
- Compliance Labeling
- Stored Pressure Fire Extinguishers and Cartridge-Operated Fire Extinguishers: A Review
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 218 Featured)
- Fike Corporation
- Ceasefire Industries Pvt., Ltd.
- Churches Fire Security Ltd.
- Firetrace International
- First Alert, Inc.
- Bull Products Ltd.
- H3R Aviation, Inc.
- Firetronics Pte., Ltd.
- Chubb Fire & Security Group
- A Total Solution, Inc.
- Academy Fire
- Allied Protection
- DSPA
- Flameguard Fire Equipment, Inc
- Akshit Fire Safety & Services
