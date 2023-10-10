Global Fire Extinguishers Industry Analysis Report 2023: Rising Investments in Real Estate Projects Extend New Opportunities - Forecasts to 2030

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fire Extinguishers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Fire Extinguishers Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2030

In 2022, the global market for fire extinguishers was valued at approximately $5.2 billion. It is anticipated to expand to around $9.7 billion by 2030, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during the period from 2022 to 2030.

This market analysis encompasses various fire extinguisher types, including dry chemical & dry powder, carbon dioxide, foam-based, and other product variants. These cater to a wide range of applications, such as portable, trolley-mounted, industrial, commercial, and other end-uses. This report serves as a valuable resource for industry professionals and decision-makers who seek insights into historical, current, and future trends in the fire extinguisher market.

Specifically, the dry chemical & dry powder segment, as analyzed in this report, is expected to achieve a CAGR of 7.9% and reach a market value of $6.4 billion by the end of the analysis period. The carbon dioxide segment is also projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% over the next eight years.

The United States market is estimated to be worth $1.5 billion, while China is forecasted to experience a CAGR of 9.7%, resulting in a market size of approximately $1.8 billion by 2030.

This comprehensive report offers an in-depth examination of the global fire extinguisher market across various geographical regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The analysis provides annual sales projections from 2022 to 2030, along with historical data from 2014 to 2021. Furthermore, it offers a 16-year perspective covering the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

In 2022, the fire extinguisher market in the United States was estimated to be valued at $1.5 billion. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is expected to reach a projected market size of $1.8 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Notable geographic markets in this analysis include Japan and Canada, both forecasted to grow at rates of 6.1% and 8%, respectively, over the period from 2022 to 2030. Within Europe, Germany is also anticipated to experience growth at an approximate CAGR of 6%.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Fire Extinguishers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Market Direction in Fire Protection Systems Market Remain Strongly Influenced by Trends in the Construction Sector

Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Fire Safety & Security: An Introductory Prelude

Manual & Automatic Technologies for Comprehensive Fire Safety Strategy: A Snapshot

Fire Extinguishers: A Prominent Segment in Safety and Security Industry

Types of Fire and Technologies to Counter Them

Fire Extinguishing Agents

Fire Extinguisher Types: Based on Agents

Market Outlook

Developing Countries Lend Traction

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Inclination towards Safety and Security Boosts the Demand for Fire Extinguishers

Percentage Distribution of Causes of Fire: 2020

Percentage Distribution of Causes of Fires at Home: 2020

Select Fire Event Related Stats Highlighting the Importance of Fire Extinguishers

Property Damage (In US$ Billion) in the US Caused by Structure Fires for the Years 2010-2019

Steady Increase in Government Expenditure on Fire Protection Services Boosts Market Prospects f: UK Government Expenditure (In Billion GBP) on Fire Protection Services for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019

Implementation of Stringent Regulations and Policies Boost Growth

Drones Emerge as Highly Flexible Firefighting Medium for Wildfires

Amount of Land Burned in Million Acres in te US Due to Wildfires: 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, and 2020

Number of Large scale Fires in Europe : March 2021 - August 2021

: - Drone Technology Stays Ahead in Race to Deal with High-Rise Fires

Damage Distribution to High-Rise Structures by Type

Completions of 200-Meter-Plus Buildings: 2010-2021

Recovery in Recovery in Construction Activity Bodes Well for Market Growth

Global Construction Spending in US$ Trillion: 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, and 2035

Rising Investments in Real Estate Projects Extend New Opportunities

Wheeled Fire Extinguishers Ideal for Large Construction Sites

Mounting Burden of Building Fires Widens Demand

Growing Emphasis on Type Specific Fire Extinguishers

Healthcare Facilities Increasingly Integrate Fire Extinguishers in Building Security Mix

Fire Extinguishers Assume Critical Importance in Industrial Manufacturing Sites

Warehouses & Logistics Sites Prioritize Fire Extinguishers to Avoid Inventory Losses

Smart Cities to Drive Future Growth

Global Smart City Investments (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2024, 2027

Growing Role of Fire Extinguishers in Data Centers

Global Data centers Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Fire Safety Remains an Integral Part of Modern Data Centers

Urbanization: A Key Growth Driver

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Fire Extinguishers in RVs: A Growing Segment

Rising Need for Fire Extinguishers for Commercial Kitchens

IoT-Ready Fire Extinguishers Come to the Fore

Emphasis on Leveraging New Technologies Bodes Well

Promising Technologies Trending Big in Fire Extinguishers Space

Select Innovative Products

Sonic Fire Extinguisher: An Innovative Offering

Universal Feuerloschgerate Develops Fire Extinguisher with IoT Sensor Technology

en-gauge Fire Extinguishers with High Reliability

F.A.C.E Features Self-Activation Capability

Elide Fire USA Develops Elide Fire Extinguishing Ball

Develops Elide Fire Extinguishing Ball Portable Fire Extinguisher & Water Can: The Power of Two to Douse Small Fires

Throwable Fire Extinguisher

Oval Fire Extinguishers

Industry Witnesses Rise of Eco-Friendly Fire Extinguishing Solutions

Clean Fire Extinguishing Agents

Fluorine-Free Foams (F3)

Water Mist Suppression Systems

Plant-based Sustainable Fire Extinguishers to Douse Concerns over Greenhouse Gases

CASP Aerospace Introduces Eco-friendly 375H673 Portable Fire Extinguishers

US Military Bets on NIST Solution to Douse Vehicle & Aircraft Fires with Eco-Friendly Chemicals

Rise of Human-Safe Fire Extinguishers that are Good for Environment

Product Labeling Inextricably Linked to Fire Extinguisher Brand Recognition

Compliance Labeling

Stored Pressure Fire Extinguishers and Cartridge-Operated Fire Extinguishers: A Review

