Global Fire Suppression Systems Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: Market is Poised to Grow by $9.1 Billion - Smart Systems Evolve to Rejuvenate Growth

Global Fire Suppression Systems Market to Reach $28.8 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Fire Suppression Systems estimated at US$19.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Dry Chemical-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$11.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Water-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Fire Suppression Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Drop in Construction Activity and Slowdown in End-Use Market Impacts Demand for Fire Suppression Systems Business

COVID-19 Pandemic: A Double-Edged Sword for Fire Industry with Future Ramifications

Competition

Manufacturers Focus on End-to-End Support Services

Asian Companies Seek to Expand Business Footprint

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

Fire Safety & Security: An Introductory Prelude

Manual & Automatic Technologies for Comprehensive Fire Safety Strategy: A Snapshot

Fire Suppression Systems: An Introduction

Types of Fire Suppression Systems

Global Market Outlook

Regional Landscape

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fire Safety Equipment Gain Traction as Safety and Security become Top Priorities Among Property Owners

Rising Investments in Real Estate Projects Extend New Opportunities

Implementation of Stringent Regulations and Policies Boost Growth

Innovations Drive Momentum in Fire Suppression Market

Sustainable Technologies Gain Spotlight

Smart Systems Evolve to Rejuvenate Growth

Next-Generation Smoke Detectors

Fire Protection Systems Get More Potent with Amazing Innovations

Fire Safety & Suppression Systems Become Hotter with Latest Technology Trends

Smart Technology Innovation Takes the Fire Protection Industry by Storm

Signage, Sensors & Communication as Key Pillars of Fire Detection System Trends

Innovative Fire Safety Applications in Pipes

Electrification, Automation & Integration as Mega Trends in Fire Pumps Domain

High-Rise, Modular Buildings Drive Space-Saving Innovations in Fire Suppression Market

IoT Gains Prominence in Fire Suppression Technologies

Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems Best for Heavy Machinery Protection

Fire Suppression Systems Remain Crucial to Prevent Major Service Interruptions in Modern Data Center Operations

Expanding Role of Fire Protection Engineering in Building Architecture Generates Opportunities

Water Based Systems: A Prominent Market Segment

Wet Pipe Systems Continue to Widen Audience Base

Dry Pipe Systems Ideal for Structures Characterized by Sub-Zero Temperatures

Design, Functional & Cost Limitations Hamper Adoption of Dry Pipe Systems

Pre-Action Systems Gain Traction in Water-Leakage Sensitive Environments

Deluge Sprinkler Systems for High-Hazard Sites

Water Mist Systems Burn Bright in Fire Safety Technology Industry

New Watermist Technologies Improve Fire Safety

Gaseous Fire Suppression for Cleaner and Effective Suppression of Fire

Select Gaseous Fire Suppression Agents by Mechanism Type: A Snapshot

F-Gas Regulation Curtail HFC-based Gaseous Systems

CO2 Systems for Fast, Highly Adaptive, Non-Damaging & Eco-Friendly Fire Suppression

PFAS Free Foams to Increasingly Replace PFAS Based Foams in Fire Suppression Systems for Industrial Facilities

Specialty Systems Aim to Expand Market Share

Clean Agents Make Rapid Progress

Emerging IoT Technologies Enhance Fire Safety in Smart Cities

Growing Popularity of Smart Buildings Bodes Well for Modernization of Fire Safety Systems

High Thrust on Building Automation Augments Market Prospects

Technologies Used in Building Automation Systems (BAS) by Application Area: A Snapshot

Growing Adoption of Smart Homes Drive Installation of Smart Fire suppression Systems

Hospitals Integrate Fire Suppression in Building Security Mix

Healthcare Facility Requirements Drive Demand for Advanced Systems

Fire Suppression Systems Experience Increasing Demand in Commercial Kitchens

Fire Suppression Systems Assume Critical Importance in Industrial Manufacturing Sites

Warehouses & Logistics Sites Prioritize Fire Suppression to Avoid Inventory Losses

Flammable Nature of Hydrocarbons Necessitates Fire Suppression in Oil & Gas Facilities

Museums, Historic Buildings & Heritage Sites Extend Potential Opportunities

Potential Opportunities in the Transportation Sector

Major Fire Safety Risks at Ports and Docks

Fire Suppression Systems Seek Role in the Airport Security Mix

Education Sector: A Lucrative End-Use Sector

Urbanization Remains a Fundamental Growth Driver

