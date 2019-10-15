Global First Aid Kits Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Aid Kits market worldwide is projected to grow by US$21 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3.1%. Commercial, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$81.5 Million by the year 2025, Commercial will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$790.4 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$625.6 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Commercial will reach a market size of US$5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company; Fieldtex Products, Inc.; Honeywell International, Inc.; Johnson & Johnson







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

First Aid Kits Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: First Aid Kits Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: First Aid Kits Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: First Aid Kits Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Commercial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Commercial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Industrial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Individual Consumer (End-Use) Global Market Estimates

& Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Individual Consumer (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Individual Consumer (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US First Aid Kits Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 13: United States First Aid Kits Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: First Aid Kits Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ for 2009-2017

Table 15: First Aid Kits Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian First Aid Kits Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: First Aid Kits Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 18: Canadian First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for First Aid

Kits in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Japanese First Aid Kits Market in US$ by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 21: First Aid Kits Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Demand for First Aid Kits in US$ by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 23: First Aid Kits Market Review in China in US$ by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese First Aid Kits Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European First Aid Kits Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 25: European First Aid Kits Market Demand Scenario in US$

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: First Aid Kits Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European First Aid Kits Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European First Aid Kits Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 29: First Aid Kits Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: First Aid Kits Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 32: French First Aid Kits Historic Market Review in US$

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 33: French First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: First Aid Kits Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 35: German First Aid Kits Market in Retrospect in US$ by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 36: First Aid Kits Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Demand for First Aid Kits in US$ by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 38: First Aid Kits Market Review in Italy in US$ by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian First Aid Kits Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

First Aid Kits in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: United Kingdom First Aid Kits Market in US$ by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: First Aid Kits Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish First Aid Kits Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: First Aid Kits Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 45: Spanish First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian First Aid Kits Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: First Aid Kits Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ for 2009-2017

Table 48: First Aid Kits Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe First Aid Kits Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 50: First Aid Kits Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific First Aid Kits Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: First Aid Kits Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: First Aid Kits Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific First Aid Kits Historic Market Review in

US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 58: First Aid Kits Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: Australian First Aid Kits Market in Retrospect in US$

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 60: First Aid Kits Market Share Distribution in Australia

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 61: Indian First Aid Kits Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: First Aid Kits Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 63: Indian First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: First Aid Kits Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: South Korean First Aid Kits Historic Market Analysis

in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: First Aid Kits Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for First Aid Kits in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific First Aid Kits Market in US$ by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: First Aid Kits Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American First Aid Kits Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$: 2018-2025

Table 71: First Aid Kits Market in Latin America in US$ by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American First Aid Kits Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Latin American Demand for First Aid Kits in US$ by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: First Aid Kits Market Review in Latin America in US$

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American First Aid Kits Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean First Aid Kits Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 77: First Aid Kits Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Argentinean First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 79: First Aid Kits Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 80: Brazilian First Aid Kits Historic Market Review in

US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Brazilian First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 82: First Aid Kits Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 83: Mexican First Aid Kits Market in Retrospect in US$ by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: First Aid Kits Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America First Aid Kits Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: First Aid Kits Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ for 2009-2017

Table 87: First Aid Kits Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East First Aid Kits Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 89: First Aid Kits Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$: 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East First Aid Kits Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: The Middle East First Aid Kits Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: First Aid Kits Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 93: The Middle East First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for First Aid

Kits in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Iranian First Aid Kits Market in US$ by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 96: First Aid Kits Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli First Aid Kits Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 98: First Aid Kits Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Israeli First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for First Aid Kits in US$ by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: First Aid Kits Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabian First Aid Kits Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: First Aid Kits Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: United Arab Emirates First Aid Kits Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: First Aid Kits Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: First Aid Kits Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Middle East First Aid Kits Market in

Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: First Aid Kits Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 109: African First Aid Kits Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: First Aid Kits Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ for 2009-2017

Table 111: First Aid Kits Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



3M COMPANY

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

BEIERSDORF AG

CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.

DERMA SCIENCES

HOSPITAL SPECIALTY COMPANY (HOSPECO)

PAUL HARTMANN AG



V. CURATED RESEARCH

