Global First Aid Kits Industry
Oct 15, 2019, 11:10 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Aid Kits market worldwide is projected to grow by US$21 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3.1%. Commercial, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$81.5 Million by the year 2025, Commercial will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817866/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$790.4 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$625.6 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Commercial will reach a market size of US$5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company; Fieldtex Products, Inc.; Honeywell International, Inc.; Johnson & Johnson
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817866/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
First Aid Kits Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: First Aid Kits Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: First Aid Kits Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: First Aid Kits Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Commercial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Commercial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Industrial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Individual Consumer (End-Use) Global Market Estimates
& Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Individual Consumer (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Individual Consumer (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US First Aid Kits Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 13: United States First Aid Kits Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: First Aid Kits Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 15: First Aid Kits Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian First Aid Kits Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: First Aid Kits Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 18: Canadian First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for First Aid
Kits in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Japanese First Aid Kits Market in US$ by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 21: First Aid Kits Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Demand for First Aid Kits in US$ by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 23: First Aid Kits Market Review in China in US$ by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese First Aid Kits Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European First Aid Kits Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 25: European First Aid Kits Market Demand Scenario in US$
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: First Aid Kits Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European First Aid Kits Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European First Aid Kits Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 29: First Aid Kits Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: First Aid Kits Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 32: French First Aid Kits Historic Market Review in US$
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 33: French First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: First Aid Kits Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 35: German First Aid Kits Market in Retrospect in US$ by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 36: First Aid Kits Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Demand for First Aid Kits in US$ by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 38: First Aid Kits Market Review in Italy in US$ by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian First Aid Kits Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
First Aid Kits in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: United Kingdom First Aid Kits Market in US$ by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 42: First Aid Kits Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish First Aid Kits Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: First Aid Kits Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 45: Spanish First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian First Aid Kits Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: First Aid Kits Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 48: First Aid Kits Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe First Aid Kits Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 50: First Aid Kits Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific First Aid Kits Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: First Aid Kits Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: First Aid Kits Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific First Aid Kits Historic Market Review in
US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: First Aid Kits Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: Australian First Aid Kits Market in Retrospect in US$
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 60: First Aid Kits Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 61: Indian First Aid Kits Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: First Aid Kits Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 63: Indian First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: First Aid Kits Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: South Korean First Aid Kits Historic Market Analysis
in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: First Aid Kits Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for First Aid Kits in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific First Aid Kits Market in US$ by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: First Aid Kits Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American First Aid Kits Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$: 2018-2025
Table 71: First Aid Kits Market in Latin America in US$ by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American First Aid Kits Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Latin American Demand for First Aid Kits in US$ by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: First Aid Kits Market Review in Latin America in US$
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American First Aid Kits Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean First Aid Kits Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 77: First Aid Kits Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Argentinean First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 79: First Aid Kits Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 80: Brazilian First Aid Kits Historic Market Review in
US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Brazilian First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 82: First Aid Kits Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: Mexican First Aid Kits Market in Retrospect in US$ by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: First Aid Kits Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America First Aid Kits Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: First Aid Kits Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 87: First Aid Kits Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East First Aid Kits Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 89: First Aid Kits Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$: 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East First Aid Kits Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: The Middle East First Aid Kits Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: First Aid Kits Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for First Aid
Kits in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Iranian First Aid Kits Market in US$ by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 96: First Aid Kits Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli First Aid Kits Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 98: First Aid Kits Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Israeli First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for First Aid Kits in US$ by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: First Aid Kits Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Saudi Arabian First Aid Kits Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: First Aid Kits Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: United Arab Emirates First Aid Kits Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: First Aid Kits Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: First Aid Kits Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Middle East First Aid Kits Market in
Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: First Aid Kits Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 109: African First Aid Kits Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: First Aid Kits Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 111: First Aid Kits Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
BEIERSDORF AG
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.
DERMA SCIENCES
HOSPITAL SPECIALTY COMPANY (HOSPECO)
PAUL HARTMANN AG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817866/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article