Global Fish Oil Market to 2024

Fish oil is produced from oily fish species and it is a rich source of long chain omega-3 fatty acids with docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) which are very requisite nutrients for both animals and humans. Aquaculture segment uses a major portion of fish oil for fish feeding, whereas direct human consumption of fish oil is comparatively low. But in recent years due to increasing awareness regarding the benefits of fish oil that can control cardiovascular disease fish oil market is rising worldwide. The global fish oil market is expected to surpass 1400 Thousand Tons by the end of the year 2024.

Fish Oil Importing Nation Insights, Norway is one of the top Importer of Fish Oil

In this report, we have done a complete assessment of the top fish oil importing nation. The major importing nations are China, Norway, the United States, Denmark, Chile, and Canada. This report provides all the historical and forecast information of trade in terms of volume of import and their market value for each country.



Fish Oil Exporting Nation Insights, Peru is one of the top Exporter of Fish Oil



This report covers the framework of fish oil export and the largest exporter of fish oil. The major exporting countries are Peru, Norway, United States, Denmark, China, and Chile. This report gives all the historical and forecast information of trade in terms of volume of export and their market value for each country.



Fish Oil Producing Nation Insights, United States is the Largest Producer of Fish Oil



This report provides the production volume of fish oil and their respective market value of top producing countries. We have studied 12 countries in the report that produced more than 75 percent of the global volume of fish oil. We have done a complete volume assessment with a historical figure and identified the several factors for growth forecast. The major exporters of fish oil are Peru, USA, Chile, China, Japan, Norway, Vietnam, Denmark, Iceland, India, Morocco, and Ecuador.



Fish Species Insights, Anchovy Fish is major Species to Generate Fish Oil



In this report, we are explaining all the species of fish that are widely used for fish oil. We have categorized the source of fish species that are mainly used as a raw material for fish oil. The main species segments are Anchovy, Blue whiting, Sardines, Capelin, Menhaden, Norway Pout, Send eel and Sprat.



Fish Oil Application Insights, Aquaculture uses the Largest Fish Oil



In this report, the fish oil market is categorized on the basis of application and Usage. Here, we have categorized the fish oil market into three parts: Aquaculture, Direct Human Consumption and Other. The aquaculture is further categorized into six parts which are: Cyprinids, Eels, Crustaceans, Marine Fish, Salmonids and Tilapias.



Market Dynamic Insight, Rising Health Awareness leads to Increase in Demand for Fish Oil

In this report, we have done the whole market dynamics of the fish oil industry, which explain the key growth driver, the most important issues & challenges and bigger opportunities.



Major Fish Oil Producing Countries:

Peru

USA

Chile

China

Japan

Norway

Vietnam

Denmark

Iceland

India

Morocco

Ecuador

Major Fish Oil Exporting Countries:

Peru

Denmark

Norway

Chile

United States

China

Major Fish Oil Importing Countries:

Denmark

Norway

Chile

United States

China

Canada

Major Fish Oil Generating Species

Anchovy

Blue whiting

Sardines

Capelin

Menhaden

Norway Pout

Send eel

Sprat



