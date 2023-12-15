Global Fishmeal Market Report 2024 Reveals Impressive Growth Driven by Aquaculture and Livestock Feed Demand

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fishmeal Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report provides valuable insights into the fishmeal market's size, growth, and trends, highlighting its significant role in the animal feed and aquaculture industries.

Fishmeal Market Growth Influenced by Rising Demand in Aquaculture and Animal Feed Sectors

Fishmeal, acclaimed for its high protein content and nutritive value, is a primary ingredient in animal nutrition, facilitating the efficient growth and health of livestock, poultry, and aquatic species. The report intricately explores the underlying market dynamics, attributing the expanding market size to the upsurge in the global aquaculture sector, intensifying demand for quality animal feeds, and the burgeoning dairy industry which augments demand for nutrient-rich feeds.

Market Segmentation: A Deeper Look into Fishmeal Applications

  • Analyzing various livestock segments, the report details fishmeal's significance in enhancing the diets of ruminants, swine, and poultry.
  • The utilization of fishmeal in aquafeed underpins the aquaculture industry's growth, a pivotal aspect covered in the report.
  • Applications of fishmeal as an organic fertilizer foster soil health and plant nutrition, with the report examining the efficacy and adoption in agriculture.

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads Global Market

The research emphasizes the Asia-Pacific region's dominant position in the fishmeal marketplace, driven by substantial aquaculture activities and intensifying livestock production. It outlines how evolving dietary preferences and nutritional awareness shape regional market trends.

Innovative Developments and Strategic Market Initiatives

The market analysis delves into recent product innovations and strategic developments undertaken by leading industry players. These advanced products cater to a more natural dietary requirement for animals and demonstrate a commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility which are pivotal factors in today's market landscape.

The fishmeal market report offers a treasure trove of data, including industry global market size, competitive landscape, detailed segmentations, and a thorough examination of the crucial trends and opportunities that could shape the future of the industry. It furnishes stakeholders with the essential information required to navigate the evolving market and to harness the potential for future growth.

As the industry advances, this report becomes an indispensable tool for businesses, investors, policymakers, and other interested parties seeking to capitalize on the market's growth trajectory and to align with the emerging trends that are dictating the market dynamics.

The detailed analysis provided in this report demonstrates the fishmeal market's resilience and potential, cementing its status as a critical commodity in the global food chain and a substantial contributor to sustainable agricultural and aquacultural practices.

For more information and a comprehensive analysis of the fishmeal market, this new report is now available for those looking to expand their understanding of the industry and strategize for the future.

Report Scope

  • Markets Covered:
    • By Livestock: Ruminants; Poultry; Swine; Aquatic Animals; Other Livestock
    • By Source: Salmon and Trout; Marine Fish; Carps; Crustaceans; Tilapia; Other Sources
    • By Application: Fertilizers; Animal Feed; Other Applications
  • Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain
  • Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa
  • Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.
  • Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,
  • Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Company Profiles

  • Aker Biomarine Antarctic
  • Alpha Atlantique
  • Animalfeeds
  • Austevoll Seafood
  • Biomega
  • Oceana Group
  • Omega Protein
  • Pioneer Fishing
  • Sarma Fish
  • Pesquera Diamante
  • Pesquera Exalmar
  • Pesquera Hayduk
  • FF Skagen
  • Pelagia
  • Orizon
  • Sardina
  • Austral Group
  • Corporacion Pesquera Inca S.A.C. Copeinca
  • FMC
  • Croda International
  • TASA
  • Corpesca
  • Colpex International
  • Triplenine Group
  • Pescanova
  • Pilmifresh

Global Core Clinical Molecular Diagnostics Market Research Report 2023-2029 - Integration of AI and Data Analytics to Deliver Highly Accurate and Rapid Results

The "Global Core Clinical Molecular Diagnostics Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Technology, By Application (Infectious Disease and Blood...
Antipsychotic Drugs Market Forecasts 2023-2028 - Market Set for Growth, Forecasted at CAGR of 5.94% from 2023 to 2028

The "Antipsychotic Drugs Market Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. With mental health issues on ...
