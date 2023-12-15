Global Fishmeal Market Report 2024 Reveals Impressive Growth Driven by Aquaculture and Livestock Feed Demand

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fishmeal Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report provides valuable insights into the fishmeal market's size, growth, and trends, highlighting its significant role in the animal feed and aquaculture industries.



Fishmeal Market Growth Influenced by Rising Demand in Aquaculture and Animal Feed Sectors

Fishmeal, acclaimed for its high protein content and nutritive value, is a primary ingredient in animal nutrition, facilitating the efficient growth and health of livestock, poultry, and aquatic species. The report intricately explores the underlying market dynamics, attributing the expanding market size to the upsurge in the global aquaculture sector, intensifying demand for quality animal feeds, and the burgeoning dairy industry which augments demand for nutrient-rich feeds.



Market Segmentation: A Deeper Look into Fishmeal Applications

Analyzing various livestock segments, the report details fishmeal's significance in enhancing the diets of ruminants, swine, and poultry.

The utilization of fishmeal in aquafeed underpins the aquaculture industry's growth, a pivotal aspect covered in the report.

Applications of fishmeal as an organic fertilizer foster soil health and plant nutrition, with the report examining the efficacy and adoption in agriculture.

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads Global Market



The research emphasizes the Asia-Pacific region's dominant position in the fishmeal marketplace, driven by substantial aquaculture activities and intensifying livestock production. It outlines how evolving dietary preferences and nutritional awareness shape regional market trends.



Innovative Developments and Strategic Market Initiatives

The market analysis delves into recent product innovations and strategic developments undertaken by leading industry players. These advanced products cater to a more natural dietary requirement for animals and demonstrate a commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility which are pivotal factors in today's market landscape.



The fishmeal market report offers a treasure trove of data, including industry global market size, competitive landscape, detailed segmentations, and a thorough examination of the crucial trends and opportunities that could shape the future of the industry. It furnishes stakeholders with the essential information required to navigate the evolving market and to harness the potential for future growth.



As the industry advances, this report becomes an indispensable tool for businesses, investors, policymakers, and other interested parties seeking to capitalize on the market's growth trajectory and to align with the emerging trends that are dictating the market dynamics.



The detailed analysis provided in this report demonstrates the fishmeal market's resilience and potential, cementing its status as a critical commodity in the global food chain and a substantial contributor to sustainable agricultural and aquacultural practices.



For more information and a comprehensive analysis of the fishmeal market, this new report is now available for those looking to expand their understanding of the industry and strategize for the future.

Report Scope

Markets Covered: By Livestock : Ruminants; Poultry; Swine; Aquatic Animals; Other Livestock By Source : Salmon and Trout; Marine Fish ; Carps; Crustaceans; Tilapia; Other Sources By Application : Fertilizers; Animal Feed; Other Applications

Countries: Australia ; Brazil ; China ; France ; Germany ; India ; Indonesia ; Japan ; Russia ; South Korea ; UK; USA ; Canada ; Italy ; Spain

; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; UK; ; ; ; Regions: Asia-Pacific ; Western Europe ; Eastern Europe ; North America ; South America ; Middle East ; Africa

; ; ; ; ; ; Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Five years historic and ten years forecast. Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Company Profiles

Aker Biomarine Antarctic

Alpha Atlantique

Animalfeeds

Austevoll Seafood

Biomega

Oceana Group

Omega Protein

Pioneer Fishing

Sarma Fish

Pesquera Diamante

Pesquera Exalmar

Pesquera Hayduk

FF Skagen

Pelagia

Orizon

Sardina

Austral Group

Corporacion Pesquera Inca S.A.C. Copeinca

FMC

Croda International

TASA

Corpesca

Colpex International

Triplenine Group

Pescanova

Pilmifresh

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m9dipb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets