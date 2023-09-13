Global Fitness App Market Analysis Report 2023-2028 - Rising Investments and Easy Accessibility and Time Flexibility to Fitness, Nutrition, and Information Fueling Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fitness App Market (2023-2028) by Type, Function, Platform, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fitness App Market is projected to witness substantial growth, with an estimated value of USD 8.39 billion in 2023, expected to soar to USD 18.58 billion by 2028, boasting a robust CAGR of 17.23%.

This growth is propelled by several key factors, including a widespread emphasis on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, the ubiquity of smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices, heightened awareness of diet-related diseases, and the convenience of accessing fitness, nutrition, and health information through fitness apps.

Nonetheless, certain challenges hinder the market's progress, including the relatively high cost of in-app purchases, technical glitches, and issues related to the accuracy of tracking and fitness data. On a positive note, there are promising opportunities in the form of increasing investments in fitness apps and a rising demand for real-time data and fitness apps across diverse use cases.

Market dynamics play a crucial role in shaping the fitness app industry, with factors such as price fluctuations, supply and demand shifts, and human emotions influencing market behavior. Decision-makers strive to navigate these dynamic forces by employing financial tools and strategies to drive growth and mitigate risks.

Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of market competitors, offering insights into the financial performance of publicly listed companies in the industry.

The report also highlights recent developments and the competitive landscape, featuring companies such as Asics Corp., Azumio, Inc., BetterME, Fooducate, Freeletics GmbH, and Garmin Ltd. As the fitness app market continues to evolve, understanding and responding to market dynamics will be essential for stakeholders and decision-makers.

Company Profiles

Adidas Ag

Alphabet Inc.

Appinventiv

Apple Inc.

Asics Corp.

Azumio, Inc.

BetterME

Fooducate

Freeletics GmbH

Garmin Ltd.

Jefit, Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Nike, Inc.

Noom

Pear Sports LLC

Polar Electro Oy

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

TomTom N.V.

Under Armour, Inc.

WillowTree

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations, and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 High Emphasis on Maintaining a Healthy Lifestyle

4.1.2 Increasing Use of Smartphones, Tablets and Wearable Devices

4.1.3 Increasing Awareness about Diet Related Diseases

4.1.4 Easy Accessibility and Time Flexibility to Fitness, Nutrition, and Information

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of In-App Purchases

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising Investments in Fitness Apps

4.3.2 Growing Demand for Real-Time Data and Fitness Apps for Different Purposes

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Technical Issues in Apps

4.4.2 Inaccurate Data Results of Tracking And/Fitness



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 PESTLE Analysis

5.4 SWOT Analysis

5.5 Impact of COVID-19

5.6 Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession

5.7 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Fitness App Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Altruistic Fitness Apps

6.3 Competitive Fitness Apps

6.4 Fitness-Tracking Apps

6.5 Social Fitness Apps

6.6 Workout Fitness Apps



7 Global Fitness App Market, By Function

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Activity Tracking

7.3 Diet & Nutrition

7.4 Workout or Exercise

7.5 Medication Adherence

7.6 Disease Management

7.7 Lifestyle Management



8 Global Fitness App Market, By Platform

8.1 Introduction

8.2 IoS

8.3 Android

8.4 Windows



9 Global Fitness App Market, By Gender

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Male

9.3 Female

