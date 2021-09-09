Global Fitness Community Fittly Launches Mobile App Providing the Ultimate Tool for Fitness Industry Professionals

"As with countless other professionals, the COVID-19 pandemic lead to a shift in perspective and resulted in the desire to prioritize my well-being and explore job opportunities that would allow me to put my health and the health of others at the forefront," said Rosana Gambino, CEO and Co-Founder, fittly . "I explored a role as a personal trainer, after connecting with various friends in the fitness industry, I could not believe the inaccessibility of the fitness industry's job market, which begged the question, why isn't there an app for this?" fittly incorporates an efficient model to host an easy-to-use platform highlighting fitness professionals' personalities alongside their unique experience. Users can host their information in a variety of ways to create dynamic profiles such as showcasing video content, curated playlists, and soon linked social media profiles. The fittly mobile app replaces the standard resume and provides a multi-faceted look into potential candidates and vice-versa -- fitness professionals can now access a 360-degree view of potential employers and job opportunities.

fittly is a new mobile app that helps fitness professionals level up, advance careers, and power their businesses

"The fittly mobile app was inspired by and designed with fitpros in mind. Fitpros lead a gig-oriented, time-sensitive lifestyle that does not lend itself to spending countless hours researching the next opportunity," added Gambino. "The fittly mobile app synthesizes all necessary information for local and global job opportunities such as certifications, salary expectations, and experience level, so fitness professionals can quickly and easily deduce whether an opportunity is for them."

fittly recognized the need for greater transparency within the fitness industry. Through the platform's fast and effective interface, fitness professionals can now access the information allowing for more effective and efficient career growth.

About fittly

fittly was founded by two women who identified a gap within recruitment amongst the fitness industry. fittly helps fitness industry professionals advance their careers and businesses by provisioning an interactive community with industry tools and educational resources they need to be successful. fittly is an accessible community that welcomes new trainers to industry experts enabling a variety of opportunities globally.

