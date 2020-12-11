Global Fitness Equipment (Cardiovascular & Strength) Market Outlook 2020-2025: Virtual Reality the Future of Fitness Industry & Adapting Functional Training as Growing Fitness Trend
Dec 11, 2020, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fitness Equipment (Cardiovascular & Strength) Market Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report titled "Global Fitness Equipment Market Outlook, 2025", provides a detailed analysis of fitness historical and forecasted performance of fitness equipment globally.
The fitness industry has been at a booming stage, so is the growth in the fitness equipment industry. Growing attraction towards fitness habits has allowed peoples to carry out fitness routine flexibly at home or by going to gyms. With the market getting dynamic day by day, the fitness equipment manufacturing companies are enhancing their operations with a range of innovative fitness equipment lines to attract consumers.
The range of fitness equipment is majorly bifurcated into two main segments of cardiovascular fitness equipment & strength fitness equipment. Extending the facilities towards home fitness equipment and the increased usability towards specialized training forms such as CrossFit, free weights, resistance training has been posed a major driver to the growth.
Globally health and fitness clubs are considered to be the major contributor to fitness equipment revenue generation. Also, the number of club counts is found to be in the highest in regions like North America & Europe. Along with this, both the region also has the highest concentration of fitness equipment companies and has been generating a major portion of the revenue from the overall market. Some of the major fitness equipment manufacturing companies present in these regions are Icon health & fitness INC, Life fitness, Johnson Health Tech co ltd., Nautilus inc, etc.
Apart from this, the fastest growth observed from the overall market was from the Asia-Pacific region, which is just after North-America & Europe. The market from the Asia-Pacific region grew with a CAGR of over 7% until the year 2019. This growth has been majorly contributed by major economies like China, Japan, Australia, and India. Also for the forecasted period, the growth is expected to be even faster.
From the overall market, revenue from cardiovascular equipment was found to be dominating as over the years its usability has expanded to the home segment from just being traditional gym equipment. Introduction of the equipment like elliptical trainers, rowing machines, stair steppers has generated wide options in place of traditional stationary bikes and treadmills. On the other hand, resistance training, free weight training, cross-fit training, and others have evolved the way of strength training.
Also, the flexible and non-weighted equipment like hydraulic equipment and resistance band has enhanced consumer's workout experience. With the inclusion of a more new line of equipment, the strength equipment segment of the market is expected to grow with a CAGR of above 7% till the year 2025.
CONSIDERED IN THE REPORT
- Base year: 2019
- Historical year: 2014
- Estimated year: 2020
- Forecasted year: 2025
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summery
2. Report Methodology
3. Global Fitness Equipment Market Outlook
3.1. Market Size By Value
3.2. Market Share
3.3. Global Cardiovascular Equipment Market Outlook
3.4. Global Srength Equipment Market Outlook
4. North America Fitness Equipment Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size by Value
4.2. Market Share
4.3. USA Fitness Equipment Market Outlook
4.4. Mexico Fitness Equipment Market Outlook
4.5. Canada Fitness Equipment Market Outlook
4.6. Rest Of North America Fitness Equipment Market Outlook
5. Europe Fitness Equipment Market Outlook
6. Asia Pacific Fitness Equipment Market Outlook
7. Latin-America Fitness Equipment Market Outlook
8. Middle-East & Africa Fitness Equipment Market Outlook
9. Policy & Regulatory
10. Global Fitness Equipment Market Dynamics
10.1. Key Drivers
10.2. Key Challenges
11. Market Trends & Development
11.1. Technological development in fitness industry
11.2. Online coaching transforming the fitness industry
11.3. Launching of online fitness market place
11.4. Adapting functional training as growing fitness trend
11.5. At home workout is a new trend to follow
11.6. Virtual reality the future of fitness industry
11.7. Including mindful workout in daily routine
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Porters Five Force Model
12.2. Company Profile
13. Strategic Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- Icon Health & Fitness Inc
- Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd
- Technogym S.P.A
- Amer Sports Corporation
- Nautilus INC
- Core Health & Fitness LLC
- Precor Incorporated
- Cybex International INC
- Life Fitness
- True Fitness INC
- Tuffstuff Fitness International INC
- Iron Grip Barbell Company
- Hoist Fitness Systems
- Torque Fitness
- Tuntari New Fitness B.V
- Exigo
- Body Solid Europe
- Impulse Fitness
- Shuhua Sports Co Ltd
- Rough Fitness
- Sports Art Fitness
- Stingray International LTD
- BFT Fitness
- Acme Fitness
- Vivo Fitness
- Dubai Sports LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3qrwtx
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets