Global Fitness Tracker Market to 2032: Major Players Include Apple, Garmin, Google, Huawei Technologies and Nike

DUBLIN, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fitness Tracker Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global fitness tracker market grew from $38.56 billion in 2022 to $46.46 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. The fitness tracker market is expected to grow to $94.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.4%.

Major players in the fitness tracker market are Apple Inc., Garmin Ltd., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. (Huawei), Nike Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Xiaomi Inc., Adidas Inc., Jawbone, Polar, Beienda, Ambiotex GmbH, Hexoskin, Fossil Group Inc., and TomTom N.V.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

The fitness tracker market consists of sales of basic fitness trackers, heart rate monitoring trackers, and heart rate monitoring trackers with GPS. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

A fitness tracker refers to a device that uses sensors to track orientation, movement, and rotation. The device collects data and converts it into steps, calories, sleep quality, and overall activity performed by the wearer during the day.

North America was the largest region in the fitness tracker market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the fitness tracker market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The main device types in the fitness tracker market are smart watches, fitness banks, smart glasses, smart clothing and other device types. A smartwatch refers to a digital watch that provides many other features besides timekeeping. The various applications involved are heart rate tracking, sleep measurement, glucose measurement, sports, running and cycling tracking. The distribution channels are online, retail, and other distribution channels.

The increasing incidence of health disorders is expected to propel the growth of the fitness tracker market going forward. A health disorder refers to a condition that has known physical causes and visible psychopathology. With a fitness tracker, there will be physical activity every day, which helps in preventing various health disorders.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the fitness tracker market. Major companies operating in the fitness tracker market are engaging in technological advancements to sustain their position in the market.

The countries covered in the fitness tracker market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

