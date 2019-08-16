Global Flame Arrestors Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2019

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Flame Arrestors Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Flame Arrestors Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rapid growth of manufacturing sector, introduction of flame arrestors with low-pressure drop and high flow performance and growing popularity of combined deflagration and detonation flame arrestors.

By Application, the market is classified into pipeline, ventilation system, storage tank, incinerator and other applications.

Based on the Type, the market is segmented in end-of-line and in-line. Amongst End User, the market is classified into chemical, pharmaceutical, oil & gas, waste-to-energy plant, metals & mining and other end users.

This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



