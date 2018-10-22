Global Flame Arrestors Market Size Worth USD 412.8 Million by 2025: Hexa Research

FELTON, California, October 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global flame arrestors market size to reach USD 412.8 million by 2025. Rising importance of fire protection systems in multiple markets including paper and pulp, oil and gas, chemical processing, power generation, and mining is anticipated to drive market growth. Also, growing production of unconventional sources such as, shale gas and tight oil in North America as a result of extensive Exploration and Production (E&P) activities by companies such as Exxon Mobil, Shell, and Apache will add to demand growth in the coming years.

Flame arrestors fall within the purview of regulations by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and European Commission advocating usage of the product to ensure fire safety. The use of flame arrestors and conservation vents on process vessels and storage tanks in U.S. is approved by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA 1910.106) and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

In-line flame arrestors are expected to expand at a CAGR of over 5.0% from 2017 to 2025. They are used in oil & gas industry to control flame propagation which can cause shock waves in gas if not controlled effectively. Flame can propagate farther down the pipe and can cause a transient and unstable condition. Arresters typically obstruct flame propagation in pipelines, where the deployment is expected to remain strong during the forecast period.

Demand from North America and Europe is expected to remain buoyant, while Asia Pacific is anticipated to make a significant contribution in terms of demand. In the forthcoming years, Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 5.5%. Countries such as India and China are expected to be among the leading demand generators. Growth opportunity for in-line flame arrestors will be relatively strong compared to end of line arrestors.

Asia Pacific is expected to reach around USD 150.0 million by 2025. Implementation of Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) and First Shale Gas Policy by the governments of India and China, respectively is projected to expand the scope of oil & gas sector at the domestic level. This favourable regulatory support towards oil and gas industry is projected to promote the usage of flame arrestor as a key tool of fire protection.

The global market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of multiple manufacturers. Over the years to come, manufacturers will focus on power generation and pharmaceuticals markets for growth. Asia Pacific is expected to witness rise in demand. As a result, manufacturers are expected to strengthen their presence in the region. Manufacturers are also anticipated to focus on new product launches. Some of the key players in the flame arresters market include PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Pentair Plc, BS&B Safety Systems, L.L.C., PROTEGO - Braunschweiger Flammenfilter GmbH, Elmac Technologies Ltd. and Emerson.

Hexa Research has segmented the flame arrestors market report based on product, application, end user and region:-

Segmentation by Product • In line • End of line

• In line • End of line Segmentation by Application • Pipeline • Incinerator • Ventilation System • Storage Tank • Others

• Pipeline • Incinerator • Ventilation System • Storage Tank • Others Segmentation by End User • Power generation • Oil & gas • Pharmaceuticals • Mining • Chemicals • Others

• Power generation • Oil & gas • Pharmaceuticals • Mining • Chemicals • Others Segmentation by Region • North America • U.S. • Canada • Europe • Germany • Asia Pacific • China • India • Central & South America • Middle East & Africa

• • U.S. • • • • • • • Central & • & Key Players Analyzed: • PARKER HANNIFIN CORP • Pentair Plc. • BS&B Safety Systems, L.L.C. • PROTEGO - Braunschweiger Flammenfilter GmbH • Kingsley Engineering Services • Fluidyne Instruments Pvt Ltd. • ACME VALVES INDUSTRIES • Elmac Technologies Ltd • Groth Corporation

