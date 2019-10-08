Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Industry
Oct 08, 2019, 10:10 ET
Flame Retardant Chemicals market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.3%. Phosphorous, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.3 Billion by the year 2025, Phosphorous will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$102.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$83.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Phosphorous will reach a market size of US$226.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$836.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Albemarle Corporation; BASF SE; Clariant International Ltd.; Dow Inc.; Lanxess AG; Nouryon
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Flame Retardant Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Flame Retardant Chemicals Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Flame Retardant Chemicals Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Phosphorous (Product) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Phosphorous (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Phosphorous (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Antimony Oxide (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Antimony Oxide (Product) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Antimony Oxide (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Brominated (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Brominated (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Brominated (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Chlorinated (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Chlorinated (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Chlorinated (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Textiles (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Textiles (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Textiles (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Electronics (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 20: Electronics (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Electronics (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Electric (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Electric (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Electric (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Wires & Cables (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Wires & Cables (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Wires & Cables (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Automobiles (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Automobiles (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Automobiles (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Buildings & Construction (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Buildings & Construction (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Buildings & Construction (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 34: United States Flame Retardant Chemicals Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 35: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in the United States
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Flame Retardant Chemicals Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 44: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 45: Canadian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Flame Retardant Chemicals: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flame
Retardant Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Japanese Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 51: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Flame Retardant Chemicals Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Flame Retardant Chemicals in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in France by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: French Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Flame Retardant Chemicals Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 62: French Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Flame Retardant Chemicals Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 64: European Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 65: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 68: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Flame Retardant Chemicals Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 71: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 73: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 75: German Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: German Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Italian Demand for Flame Retardant Chemicals in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Italian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Flame Retardant Chemicals:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: United Kingdom Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Flame Retardant Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 89: United Kingdom Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 90: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Spanish Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: Spanish Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 96: Spanish Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Russia by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Russian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Russian Flame Retardant Chemicals Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 102: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Flame Retardant Chemicals Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 104: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Flame Retardant Chemicals Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Rest of Europe Flame Retardant Chemicals Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 107: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Europe Flame Retardant Chemicals Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Chemicals Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 110: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Flame Retardant Chemicals Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 120: Australian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Australian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 123: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 124: Indian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Indian Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 126: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 127: Indian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 129: Indian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 132: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: South Korean Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 135: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Flame Retardant
Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Chemicals
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Flame Retardant Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Chemicals
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 141: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Flame Retardant Chemicals Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 143: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Flame Retardant Chemicals Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 145: Latin American Flame Retardant Chemicals Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Flame Retardant Chemicals Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 148: Latin American Demand for Flame Retardant Chemicals
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 149: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 150: Latin American Flame Retardant Chemicals Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Flame Retardant Chemicals Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 152: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Argentinean Flame Retardant Chemicals Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 155: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 156: Argentinean Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 157: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Brazil by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Flame Retardant Chemicals Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 161: Brazilian Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 162: Brazilian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 163: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 165: Mexican Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Mexican Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 168: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Flame Retardant Chemicals
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:
2018 to 2025
Table 170: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Flame Retardant Chemicals
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Flame Retardant Chemicals
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 174: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Flame Retardant Chemicals Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 176: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Flame Retardant Chemicals Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Flame Retardant Chemicals Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: The Middle East Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic
Market by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 181: The Middle East Flame Retardant Chemicals Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 182: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 183: The Middle East Flame Retardant Chemicals Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Market for Flame Retardant Chemicals: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Iranian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flame
Retardant Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Iranian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 189: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 191: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Israeli Flame Retardant Chemicals Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 194: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Israeli Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 197: Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Flame Retardant Chemicals
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Flame Retardant Chemicals
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 204: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Flame Retardant Chemicals
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 207: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Flame Retardant Chemicals
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Flame Retardant Chemicals Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Flame Retardant Chemicals Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 213: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 214: African Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Africa by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: African Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: African Flame Retardant Chemicals Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 218: Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 219: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
BASF SE
CLARIANT INTERNATIONAL
DOW INC.
LANXESS AG
NOURYON
V. CURATED RESEARCH
