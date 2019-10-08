Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Flame Retardant Chemicals market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.3%. Phosphorous, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.3 Billion by the year 2025, Phosphorous will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$102.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$83.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Phosphorous will reach a market size of US$226.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$836.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Albemarle Corporation; BASF SE; Clariant International Ltd.; Dow Inc.; Lanxess AG; Nouryon







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Flame Retardant Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Flame Retardant Chemicals Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Flame Retardant Chemicals Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Phosphorous (Product) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Phosphorous (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Phosphorous (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Antimony Oxide (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Antimony Oxide (Product) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Antimony Oxide (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Brominated (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Brominated (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Brominated (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Chlorinated (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Chlorinated (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Chlorinated (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Textiles (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Textiles (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Textiles (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Electronics (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through

2025

Table 20: Electronics (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Electronics (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Electric (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Electric (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Electric (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Wires & Cables (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Wires & Cables (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Wires & Cables (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Automobiles (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Automobiles (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Automobiles (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Buildings & Construction (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Buildings & Construction (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Buildings & Construction (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Table 34: United States Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 35: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in the United States

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Flame Retardant Chemicals Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 43: Canadian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 44: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Flame Retardant Chemicals: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flame

Retardant Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Japanese Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Flame Retardant Chemicals Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Flame Retardant Chemicals in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in France by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: French Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Flame Retardant Chemicals Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Flame Retardant Chemicals Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 64: European Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 65: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: European Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: European Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 68: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European Flame Retardant Chemicals Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 71: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 73: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 75: German Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: German Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 79: Italian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Italian Demand for Flame Retardant Chemicals in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Flame Retardant Chemicals:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: United Kingdom Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Flame Retardant Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 89: United Kingdom Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Spanish Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Spanish Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 96: Spanish Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Russia by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Russian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Russian Flame Retardant Chemicals Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 102: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 104: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Rest of Europe Flame Retardant Chemicals Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 107: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Europe Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 110: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Flame Retardant Chemicals Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 120: Australian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Australian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 123: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 124: Indian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Indian Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 126: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 127: Indian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 129: Indian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 132: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: South Korean Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Flame Retardant

Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Chemicals

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Flame Retardant Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Chemicals

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 141: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 143: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 145: Latin American Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 146: Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Flame Retardant Chemicals Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Latin American Demand for Flame Retardant Chemicals

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 149: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 152: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Argentinean Flame Retardant Chemicals Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 155: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Argentinean Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 157: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Brazil by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Flame Retardant Chemicals Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 161: Brazilian Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Brazilian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 163: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 165: Mexican Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Mexican Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 168: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Flame Retardant Chemicals

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:

2018 to 2025

Table 170: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Flame Retardant Chemicals

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Flame Retardant Chemicals

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 174: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 176: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: The Middle East Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic

Market by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 181: The Middle East Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 182: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 183: The Middle East Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Flame Retardant Chemicals: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 186: Iranian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flame

Retardant Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Iranian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 189: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Shift in Iran

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 191: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Israeli Flame Retardant Chemicals Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 194: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Israeli Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 197: Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Flame Retardant Chemicals

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Flame Retardant Chemicals

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 204: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Flame Retardant Chemicals

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Flame Retardant Chemicals

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 213: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 214: African Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Africa by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 216: African Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: African Flame Retardant Chemicals Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 218: Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 219: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ALBEMARLE CORPORATION

BASF SE

CLARIANT INTERNATIONAL

DOW INC.

LANXESS AG

NOURYON



V. CURATED RESEARCH

