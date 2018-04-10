Global Flat Glass Demand in Solar Energy to Grow 20% Annually Through 2022

CLEVELAND, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global demand for fabricated flat glass in solar energy is forecast to grow at a 20% annual rate to $8.5 billion in 2021. The pace of gains will be similar to that of the 2011-2016 period, as solar energy continues to penetrate global markets and the rapidly expanding base of installed solar systems will support replacement sales for rooftop solar panels and related products. These and other trends are presented in Global Flat Glass Market, 13th Edition, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

More information about this study is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/global-flat-glass-by-market-13th-edition-3614.htm

Solar panel production is highly concentrated in a small number of countries, primarily China and other Asia/Pacific countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. As a result, demand growth for fabricated flat glass in this application will be concentrated in the Asia/Pacific region, in spite of the global nature of the expected solar energy boom.

Global demand for flat glass in all markets is forecast to grow 4.0% per year to 11.0 billion square meters in 2021, slowing from the 2011-2016 performance as growth moderates in China. In value terms, demand will rise 4.3% per year to $86 billion. Factors driving demand growth include:

rising building construction activity worldwide, particularly in developing countries in the Asia/Pacific and Africa /Mideast regions

and /Mideast regions increased motor vehicle production and expanding motor vehicle ownership rates as personal income levels rise

rising manufacture of glass-intensive goods such as appliances, furniture, and mirrors

rapid expansion in the global solar energy industry, including both traditional solar panels and innovative building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) systems

Related studies include:

#3588 Global Windows & Doors, 8th Edition (December 2017)

#3540 Global Housing Outlook, 7th Edition (October 2017)

About The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com – The Freedonia Group is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985, we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Additional Construction & Building Products studies can be purchased at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/, www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.684.9600

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-flat-glass-demand-in-solar-energy-to-grow-20-annually-through-2022-300627394.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Related Links

https://www.freedoniagroup.com/

